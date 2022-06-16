V 1.0.14 and Charisma

Sorry for the late, adding a new option for the AI player was time-consuming, also I was trying to set the game from x86 to x64 but something is messed up, so it is still x86.
= V 1.0.14 =
Miscellaneous:
-
the minimap background is set to black;
-
the level up window is refreshed;
-
combat screen: when experience is shown, the icons on the portrait will not be painted;
-
the icon field of the selected creature in the recruitment window provides information about the type of unit after right-clicking;
-
when the game is started, a commander who has health-enhancing items has a health value equal to the one that was lifted (it is not shown as a wounded unit);
-
when the exchange mode is active but the party does not reach the goal, it is automatically turned off;
AI:
- can exchange items between parties and cities before he decides to sell;
==============================
Now when I added the last important game mechanic for AI players, now I can again fight bugs and slowly improve the AI level until the major update will came.
As for the future major updates, I was wondering what if:
Also, I found some concepts of the increasing size of terrain graphics, maybe for the incoming prototype (that will show new battle mechanics) I will also try to put them to see how it's gonna work?
Changed files in this update