Big Bear 3-Year Anniversary Update! 🐻

Firstly, A BIG HELLO AND THANK YOU to anyone taking the time to read this!

If you don't know my name is Mikey and I'm a one-man indie developer, surprisingly I had developed the original release of the game on a laptop that was old and was barely over 720p in resolution, since then I have managed to update my hardware and work on it again.

So anyway, I returned to Giant Bear Rampage to give it a new coat of paint for the 3-year anniversary! 🐻

@GameDevMikey is my twitter handle if you want to get in touch.

☢️ Small Example of the Level Design Improvements! 🐻

Lighting Changes on Levels

Updated Destruction Physics

Updated and Improved Landscape Materials

Updated Damage Overlay Artwork

Updated Damage Functionality Artwork

Improved Intro Level Area

CheapCo Toxic Waste Pipeline

Main Menu Buttons Improved

Game Over Screen Improved (Buttons + Snark)

Level Completed Screen Buttons Improved

Improved Rubble Smoke and Destruction Effects

Improved Rubble Mesh and Materials

Improved Health and Energy Bars

Upscaled Selected Power Icon

New Level Geometry Added

Shotgun Police Officer Tweaked Damage Effects

New Particle Effects (Dust and Toxic Waste)

Pause Menu Improved

VR Launching Glitch Fixed

Fixed Level Exit "Continue Playing" Issue

Fixed Achievements for Plasma Damage to Trees

Beating Level on Higher Difficulty Unlocks Lower Difficulty Achievements

Improved Shotgun Projectile Damage Registering

Improved Machinegun Projectile Damage Registering

Tweaked Level Exit Text Size

Tweaked Menu Background Image Scale to fit screen 100%

Cheat Code "Pick Ups" added to levels 1-6 for the player to find!

Slightly Tweaked Mutation Point Locations

Tweaked long range aiming reticule brightness to reduce bloom

Explosive Plasma Attack, Visuals Improved and Damage Effects

Gravity Vortex Attack, Visuals Improved and Damage Effects

Altered cost of gravity vortex super power attack

Plasma Sphere, Visuals Improved and Damage Effects

Inflation Ray Improved Visual Effects

Rapid Fire Lasers, Improved visual effects and added impact effects

Added Flamethrower smouldering smoke effect

Fixed Freeze ray highlighting arrow above dead enemies

Level 2 modified landscape meshes and tweaked lighting effects, increased civilian count

New Sound Effects added for Lamp Post destruction

Rubble and Impact sound effect volume levels improved

Plasma sphere super power sound effects improved

Added new rubble impact sound effects and improved old ones

Matter Orb super power impact sound added

Fixed justification of confirmation box text

Level 3 modified landscape meshes

Level 4 modified landscape meshes and tweaked lighting

Added more mutation points to Level 4

New dust and smoke effects added to building rubble

Improved scoreboard and score tracking system for readability

When current level goal is achieved, scoreboard colours change for readability

Updated super power names in menu and super power overlay

Improved Confetti converter super power particle effects

Improved bullet collision logic for machinegun enemies, bullets do not pass through obstacles

Improved shotgun shell collision logic, buckshot does not pass through obstacles

Improved visibility and material for "Enemy Highlight" markers

Added new impact shockwave effects for Matter Orb super power attack

Fixed Confetti converter arrow above enemies after attack

Loading Screen Z-Order fixed

Plasma sphere super power effect recedes instead of despawning

Tornado super power visual effects, particles and mesh updated

Tornados are able to rip up trees out of the ground now

Super power Iceberg visuals improved

Added to Player HUD to track remaining mutation points on current level

Improved Mutation point positioning in world and fixed location glitch

💻 For the YouTubers and Streamers etc... 😊

Here is a png version of the Giant Bear Rampage logo, So that you can use it in your thumbnails.



Thank you for checking out my game! 😎👍