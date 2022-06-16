 Skip to content

Giant Bear Rampage! update for 16 June 2022

Big Bear 3-Year Anniversary Update! 🐻

Firstly, A BIG HELLO AND THANK YOU to anyone taking the time to read this!

If you don't know my name is Mikey and I'm a one-man indie developer, surprisingly I had developed the original release of the game on a laptop that was old and was barely over 720p in resolution, since then I have managed to update my hardware and work on it again.

So anyway, I returned to Giant Bear Rampage to give it a new coat of paint for the 3-year anniversary! 🐻
@GameDevMikey is my twitter handle if you want to get in touch.

☢️ Small Example of the Level Design Improvements! 🐻

🐻 Here is the list of all updates and Improvements ☢️
  • Lighting Changes on Levels
  • Updated Destruction Physics
  • Updated and Improved Landscape Materials
  • Updated Damage Overlay Artwork
  • Updated Damage Functionality Artwork
  • Improved Intro Level Area
  • CheapCo Toxic Waste Pipeline
  • Main Menu Buttons Improved
  • Game Over Screen Improved (Buttons + Snark)
  • Level Completed Screen Buttons Improved
  • Improved Rubble Smoke and Destruction Effects
  • Improved Rubble Mesh and Materials
  • Improved Health and Energy Bars
  • Upscaled Selected Power Icon
  • New Level Geometry Added
  • Shotgun Police Officer Tweaked Damage Effects
  • New Particle Effects (Dust and Toxic Waste)
  • Pause Menu Improved
  • VR Launching Glitch Fixed
  • Fixed Level Exit "Continue Playing" Issue
  • Fixed Achievements for Plasma Damage to Trees
  • Beating Level on Higher Difficulty Unlocks Lower Difficulty Achievements
  • Improved Shotgun Projectile Damage Registering
  • Improved Machinegun Projectile Damage Registering
  • Tweaked Level Exit Text Size
  • Tweaked Menu Background Image Scale to fit screen 100%
  • Cheat Code "Pick Ups" added to levels 1-6 for the player to find!
  • Slightly Tweaked Mutation Point Locations
  • Tweaked long range aiming reticule brightness to reduce bloom
  • Explosive Plasma Attack, Visuals Improved and Damage Effects
  • Gravity Vortex Attack, Visuals Improved and Damage Effects
  • Altered cost of gravity vortex super power attack
  • Plasma Sphere, Visuals Improved and Damage Effects
  • Inflation Ray Improved Visual Effects
  • Rapid Fire Lasers, Improved visual effects and added impact effects
  • Added Flamethrower smouldering smoke effect
  • Fixed Freeze ray highlighting arrow above dead enemies
  • Level 2 modified landscape meshes and tweaked lighting effects, increased civilian count
  • New Sound Effects added for Lamp Post destruction
  • Rubble and Impact sound effect volume levels improved
  • Plasma sphere super power sound effects improved
  • Added new rubble impact sound effects and improved old ones
  • Matter Orb super power impact sound added
  • Fixed justification of confirmation box text
  • Level 3 modified landscape meshes
  • Level 4 modified landscape meshes and tweaked lighting
  • Added more mutation points to Level 4
  • New dust and smoke effects added to building rubble
  • Improved scoreboard and score tracking system for readability
  • When current level goal is achieved, scoreboard colours change for readability
  • Updated super power names in menu and super power overlay
  • Improved Confetti converter super power particle effects
  • Improved bullet collision logic for machinegun enemies, bullets do not pass through obstacles
  • Improved shotgun shell collision logic, buckshot does not pass through obstacles
  • Improved visibility and material for "Enemy Highlight" markers
  • Added new impact shockwave effects for Matter Orb super power attack
  • Fixed Confetti converter arrow above enemies after attack
  • Loading Screen Z-Order fixed
  • Plasma sphere super power effect recedes instead of despawning
  • Tornado super power visual effects, particles and mesh updated
  • Tornados are able to rip up trees out of the ground now
  • Super power Iceberg visuals improved
  • Added to Player HUD to track remaining mutation points on current level
  • Improved Mutation point positioning in world and fixed location glitch
☢️ User Interface and HUD Update Comparison Images! 🐻

🐻 Updated Achievements and Artwork! ☢️

💻 For the YouTubers and Streamers etc... 😊

Here is a png version of the Giant Bear Rampage logo, So that you can use it in your thumbnails.

Thank you for checking out my game! 😎👍

