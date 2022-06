You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.5.3 (06/16/2022)

-Ranger start health is increased from 80 to 100.

-Fixed the problem where Ranger had Another One passive before unlocking it.

-Fixed the problem where Challenge#13 was not registering for 1st Anniversary Event Pass.

-Torches in Luino's Sanctum mini map don't have collision anymore.