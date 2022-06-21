Green Pasture - Update 1.13

Hello, and welcome to the Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition, Greener Pastures Update!

Welcome to your brand new Pasture!

The Pasture is a brand new beautiful plot of land you have recently acquired allowing you to transport and store your horses. You can move your horses from your stables and into the Pasture for retirement reasons, or maybe you just need to free up space in your stalls.

The Pasture is not just a storage box for your horses! Starting from Prestige 6, you can move your horses to and from the pasture! This can be done by clicking on the Pasture button in your stables, here you have the opportunity to view your horses interacting with each other and enjoying their time rolling in the grass, but that's not all, the Pasture allows you to have full camera control to get the best angles on your horses.

It is important to remember that If your horse is placed in the pasture you will not be able to race, train or breed with it until you return the horse to your stables, However, you are still able to take your horse out on a Free Roam adventure!

How do I place a horse in the Pasture?

Moving your horses to and from the Pasture is simple! Start by selecting the horse you wish to move from your stable and click the “manage horse button” on the top right of your screen (this appears as a horse/gear icon) From here you will see the option to “Move To Pasture” button, clicking this will successfully move your selected horse to the Pasture.

Bringing a horse back from the Pasture is much the same. First head to the Pasture from the stables, Select the horse you wish to return, select “Manage Horse” and confirm the transfer back to the stable by selecting “Move To Stables”

How many horses can I have?

No longer do you need to consider how many stalls you have available when breeding or purchasing a new horse because your Pasture space is able to hold up to a massive 60 horses at one time.

Looking to the Future

We have some exciting features making their way to the Desktop Edition later in quarter 3 that we can’t wait to share with you. Shortly we will release a Roadmap covering the remainder of the updates for 2022.

We are constantly working to improve and expand the world of Rival Stars Horse Racing, so please keep leaving your feedback so we can continue to build on and help make Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition the best Horse Racing Game, not just on Steam but in the world!

Change List