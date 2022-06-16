 Skip to content

Mech Armada update for 16 June 2022

Mech Armada Exits Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 8950090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

After over 10 months in Early Access, I'm delighted to announce that Mech Armada is now FULLY RELEASED!! 🥳🥳🎉🎉

During the Early Access time I've worked to improve the game in every conceivable aspect, from making the economy more player-friendly and easier to understand, to adding lots of new enemies and Mech parts.

It's been quite the ride and I'm honoured to have been able to do it with all of you. I really mean it when I say Mech Armada is a much better game today thanks to your feedback and input. Thank you so much ❤️❤️❤️

Please enjoy our new release trailer:

Also, if you want to see me play on the new Downtown environment, I uploaded my latest stream to YouTube here:

I've been working on Mech Armada for three years now, and I'm both nervous and excited to see how it does. I hope you give it a chance and let me know what you think.

/Sergio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389360/Mech_Armada/

