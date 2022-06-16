MPT Stop 3 - Saloon [Patch 99]

Get Ready for a Showdown!

The 3rd official stop of this season’s Metaverse Poker Tour takes place in the Showdown Saloon where players can dish it out at high noon. The official games begin on Thursday, June 30th and run until Sunday, July 3rd.



MPT Stop 3 Schedule Update

Saddle up for this stop’s lineup of events and rack up those Player of the Season title points!



What’s in this Month’s Saddlebags?

The only way to feel like a cowhand is to dress like one! We’ve got you covered in this stop’s lineup of swag.





Still Vibin’? Let’s Get Shakin’!

It's Carnival time! ‘Shake Shake’ is a 4x5 slot that features 26 paylines. It features Samba Switching Expanding Wilds, Free Spins and Carnival Multipliers! Get Split Symbols in Regular Spins or Random Wilds in Free Spins when King Momo appears on the last reel.



Kick-Off Your Bets!

For the first time ever, PSVR will offer betting on the European Winners League!! Enjoy a $10K free bet on us for the first week of action.



The Club-Exclusive MTT Is Right Around the Corner

The first-ever Club-Exclusive MTT starts Saturday, June 18th at 2 PM ET! If you’re currently subscribed to The Club or plan on subscribing soon before the tournament day, you’ll gain free entry into this event! The 1st place winner will also be the first player in Pokerstars VR to win The Club MTT Exclusive Winners’ Badge! More information about prizepool coming soon.

Don’t Miss the Streams in VR!

Want to catch the latest Pokerstars VR streams unbothered while you play at the tables? All Quest users can now catch our weekly streams from https://www.twitch.tv/getluckyvr right inside Pokerstars VR with our newest feature: The Twitch Companion!



Review with Style

Let us know your thoughts on PokerStars VR with our new in-game review system! Go to the settings general menu and hit the review button or the accept review button in the notifications you'll get about the review. After that's done, you'll be able to equip yourself with some cool review ninja stars!



New Features

New Slot Machine: Shake Shake

Updated Avatar SDK to latest version (new presets)

New The Club exclusive MTTs

Added in-game review system

Added in Twitch Companion on Quest to watch MTT final table streams

Bug Fixes