A large balance and bug fixing update.

Notable changes:

Law rebalances

Added food consumption to most units

Cities can now buy unimproved tiles from each other

Improvements to MP lobbies and a reduction in save game sizes which should lead to more connection stability in the late game

Hittite family succession tweaks

Many bugfixes

Full notes can be reviewed here: https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/09b854c59e192f6f5df660d566c25e75