Triple Update

Hi, I haven't released updates for quite a while, but, big BUT! Now I'm releasing a very large update, which I've been poring over for days and nights :)

Guys, I want to show you a full video clip with gameplay on 5 maps:



List of changes:

Added:

Added text on the HUD showing the number of rounds won by the players. Also, the HUD now displays an image of the weapon that you have with you. + a white gradient with a blur effect has been added to the HUD.

Added the sound of the pulse rifle reloading.

Added the glow effect of the energy ball.

Added a new energy ball explosion effect. (I love Half-Life^^)

3 new parameters have been added to the settings menu. Now you can change the music volume (if somehow you don't like listening to my tracks at full volume :)), turn on/off the vibration on the gamepads (sometimes in shooters it helps in shooting accuracy) and change the background in the menu (for example, the background may be from the swampy jungle or Hellheim).

Added sounds of touching the fragments of barrels and boxes.

Added 3 new maps: "Shadow Wrapper", "Nothingness" and "Acid Chamber". Their key features:

Shadow wrap: You are in a cave with a flashlight, where everything is shrouded in darkness.

Nothingness: The place is like a wasteland, there is nothing, just fog and symmetry.

Acid chamber: Who spilled this green liquid? And what if you throw this big box on his head?

Changed:

Now, if you have picked up the deceleration ability, your energy ball released from the pulse rifle will not slow down.

Now, in Deathmatch mode, there will be an infinity symbol on the timer.

Now the energy ball pushes the player away.

The volume mechanics have been changed, previously the volume slider inaccurately displayed the current volume.

The mechanics of falling damage have been changed, now if you land on a box, you will not be damaged.

Fixed:

Fixed a bug that caused the timer sound to keep ticking even if it was stopped.

A bug has been fixed that caused damage to the player when a pulse rifle was fired.

Fixed a bug that made it difficult to destroy boxes or glass with your body at the time of time dilation.

Fixed a bug with layers. The water, when the barrel was destroyed, was spawned in the wrong place.

Fixed a bug with throwing the blue player's weapon. If it was not thrown on the "numpad -" button, then click the "return" button in the control settings.

Fixed a bug that prevented the sound of a weapon falling to the ground from being played.

Thank you for your attention, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː