Update 1.1.5

V1.1.5

Changed: Title Screen rotates between different backgrounds now.

Changed: CG Gallery and Calories game are now selectable on the Title screen once unlocked under the EXTRA's menu button

Changed: New Game selection now shows Main Story and the upcoming Free storyline "The Call for a Savior"

Changed: Settings menu changed, "Return to title screen" bug is now fixed. Settings menu will now rotate between "lore art" pages whenever the menu is opened.

Changed: Main Story the first chapter has some changes, making it clear that "California/Amsterdam" that is talked about at the start, is a hyper satirized version in both Dutch and English version.

Changed: To reduce loading time between scenes, most of the loading should be done once the game is launched. Slightly longer load time when starting the game, shorter loading time between scenes.

Prepared: Framework tested but not visible to players that make animated scenes possible for future content.

Added: Title screen now shows the chosen language in the top right corner. Clicking on the flag brings you to the language choice menu.

Added: "Skip read" tutorial and "Auto text" tutorials added to the EXTRA menu so people can rewatch them if needed.

Fixed: "Genital Jumpscare" bug fixed. Playing in censored mode, would sometimes show the genital CG of "Aloe" for no reason. Fixed and squashed.