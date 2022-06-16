2022 Season 3 Patch 1 [2022.06.15.02]

This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 3 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/24547/2022-season-3-patch-1-release-notes-2022-06-15-02

2022 Season 3 Patch 1 Release Notes [2022.06.15.02]

This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 3 Release.

SIMULATION:

AI Racing

Fixed a crashing issue that could occur when using an AI Opponent Roster of GT3 class cars at Fuji International Speedway while using a rolling start.

AI Drivers have improved this racing skills with the following vehicles:

BMW M4 GT3

Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020

Porsche 911 R GT3

[Legacy] Ferrari 488 GT3



Graphics

Fixed some issues with SMP and Res Scaling AMD FSR not playing nice together.

Fixed an issue for VR-users with AMD FSR enabled.

Fixed an issue with the virtual mirror for users with AMD FSR enabled and MVP enabled.

Fixed an issue with some windshield rendering while using SSAO.

The compute shaders functionality is now disabled when iRacing detects certain AMD graphics cards in use.

iRacing Interface

Fixed an issue where the virtual mirror could not be repositioned by clicking on the mirror itself.

Replays

The Track Rules tab will no longer be open by default when opening a Replay.

CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Classic 1987 Cars

iRacing setups have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Next Gen Cars

Fixed an issue where soft shadows were not reacting properly while the New Damage Model was in use.

Fixed a graphics issue where these cars appeared to be using the low-downforce package at Nashville Superspeedway, when in fact they were not.

Dallara P217

Fixed an issue where the windshield wiper was missing a texture in the interface model.

Dirt Late Model

(Super) - iRacing setups have been updated.

Formula Renault 3.5

iRacing setups have been updated.

Honda Civic Type R

Launch RPM has been increased, and clutch torque has been lowered for better standing starts.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Hyundai Elantra N TC

Launch RPM has been increased, and clutch torque has been lowered for better standing starts.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Hyundai Veloster N TC

Launch RPM has been increased, and clutch torque has been lowered for better standing starts

iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 2020

Fixed an issue with the endurance lighting after taking damage.

Fixed an issue with the display of the lumirank panel, based on the series.

Fixed an issue where paint patterns 26 and 27 were not working correctly.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

iRacing setups have been updated.

Porsche 911 R GT3

iRacing setups have been updated.

TRACKS:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

(Oval) - Fixed an issue where the in-Sim track map had gone missing after the 2022 Season 3 update.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Fixed an issue where this track was listed as being in both Missouri and Illinois at the same time.

Fuji International Speedway

The track rules tab has been updated for Turn 6.

(Grand Prix) - Slow-down checkpoints for the chicane area, cutting and going wide, have been updated and the time-gain penalties have been made more severe.

A slowdown checkpoint has been added on the last corner to prevent running wide during Qualifying.

Pit Camera 2 is now correctly a static camera.

Port Royal Speedway

Fixed an issue where skid colors were not matching the dirt correctly.

Collision parameters have been added to some jersey barriers and poles.

Patched some terrain seams.

Sandown International Motor Raceway

Fixed an issue with a delay when starting from the pits.

Fixed an issue where the dynamic track data was not being handled correctly.

Track dynamics should now be more realistic over time.



Snetterton Circuit

(200 and 300) - The number of pit stalls has been reduced.