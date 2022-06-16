Fishing Planet Boat Series: Qualifier 2 Results



Congratulations to the most skilled predator hunters! It was not easy to win in the second Qualifier, but 20 best anglers did it anyway and advanced to the Boat Series Cup Semi-Finals. We will see them on June 18th at Blue Crab Island. If you didn’t succeed in this fight or only now decided to join the Tournament, it’s your last chance to do so! Because tomorrow, June 16th, is the third Qualifier at Akhtuba, Russia.

1 N.A.Y.A-bulibuli

2 FU_Sneakiecat

3 LSP.Xiao-Lan

4 Southerncaster

5 wikkisyah

6 LorckyTTV

7 Draqgaby

8 Grombinna

9 MOF_Vinicius

10 KOP_Twilight

11 UA_Sergiy

12 PouncerD

13 LSP.Evo9

14 N.A.Y.A-CactusJackJR

15 MOF_KeyPichaMuro

16 bibiz0r

17 BG_bai

18 2000GT

19 N.A.Y.A-SusuSoya

20 nM.Stepotronic