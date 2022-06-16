 Skip to content

Fishing Planet update for 16 June 2022

Fishing Planet Boat Series: Qualifier 2 Results

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Congratulations to the most skilled predator hunters! It was not easy to win in the second Qualifier, but 20 best anglers did it anyway and advanced to the Boat Series Cup Semi-Finals. We will see them on June 18th at Blue Crab Island. If you didn’t succeed in this fight or only now decided to join the Tournament, it’s your last chance to do so! Because tomorrow, June 16th, is the third Qualifier at Akhtuba, Russia.

1 N.A.Y.A-bulibuli
2 FU_Sneakiecat
3 LSP.Xiao-Lan
4 Southerncaster
5 wikkisyah
6 LorckyTTV
7 Draqgaby
8 Grombinna
9 MOF_Vinicius
10 KOP_Twilight
11 UA_Sergiy
12 PouncerD
13 LSP.Evo9
14 N.A.Y.A-CactusJackJR
15 MOF_KeyPichaMuro
16 bibiz0r
17 BG_bai
18 2000GT
19 N.A.Y.A-SusuSoya
20 nM.Stepotronic

