Curse of the Serpent Lord Is Out Now!

Your journey continues into the harsh desert. The mighty warlock Oana has joined the party and it’s time to face the corrupted evil hiding in the sand-covered city of Izteria.

New Environment: Ronth Desert is a harsh environment and the corrupted evil that hides in the sand-covered city of Izteria is not to be taken lightly. Eight new levels have been added, three of which will be used in each play-through.

New Hero: the mighty warlock Oana joins the party together with her trusty astacat Cána. Level up your companion to become more powerful and use strong magic spells to lead your party to victory.

New Enemies: new dangers await you, including Ronthian scorpions, reptilian fighters, followers of Iztir and more.

New Boss: the giant serpent is considered the embodiment of the God Iztir itself, but is this... Hydra as it seems?

New Cards: use the array of powerful warlock spells such as Portal of Nózh, Guiding Light and Astral Strike. Two additional non-class bound cards have been added – Scroll of Tsunami and Scroll of Lightning, as well as a bunch of new potions and a potion stand.

New NPC: visit the Trader and he might exchange his goods for certain types of treasure.

There may be some issues with the new update and we want to let you all know that we’re working on fixes to be released next week. These are some of the bugs we’re working on fixes for:

Problem with the die being laggy, causing frame drops when throwing the die

Guiding Light sometimes freeze in place if a valid path to an undiscovered key bearer cannot be found

Fire Immunity Potion, Ice Immunity Potion and Adamant Potion can’t be used on Cána

Various graphical issues related to picking up board pieces

Various bugs with Cána's skin reverting to the level 1 skin when she is leveled up

Minion level not restoring to its original level when loading a saved game

Minion not following warlock through portals. A workaround until next week is to wait for the portal to despawn, at which point the minion will teleport to where the warlock is on their next turn.

Good luck out there, adventurers. You’re going to need it…

- The Demeo Team