Greetings, Spacefarer!

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 15 Update. The newest version is now 0.15.1.

Patch Notes

New look for the Arcade Machine.

Fixed many reported bugs.

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!