Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Share · View all patches · Build 8949203 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Does not include elbow grease or headlight fluid.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Bluewood Bole Warthog coating.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Become a symbol of brotherhood stronger than steel.

Scour the trenches to claim vital territory with the LEADBELCHER Armor Set, featuring the LEADBELCHER helmet, Spelunker Light helmet attachment, Cloudjumper chest attachment, Grognards shoulder pads, Knee Shovel knee pads, Twin Teeth utility, and Citrine Wind visor, along with the Hazard Zone coating, and Ridgeback Cantonment Protocol emblem.

Pick up your set from the Shop today!