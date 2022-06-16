Optimization Update Part 3

Noot noot! That Fish chiming in with a new addition to the optimizations updates!

The blueprint update is soon here, and this update marks the last one before we switch over to blueprints and rework the maps for them. A start of this is already shown in Research Station that has had the docks reworked to look more fitting for the environment, along with a new boat to steal, replacing the old one we've had since a year back. We've also added a few new scoped items to make use of the new feature. Other than that we've fixed a bunch of bugs reported by the community, and made several quality of life improvements to the game itself and the menus.

Additions

Major redesign of a large portion of the outdoor section of Research Station (including new enemies, and a larger and way fancier boat!)

Added Scoped Tranquilizer Rifle

Added Flashlight

Added Spyglass, with variable scope settings (up to x12 zoom!)

Added the ability to reset keybindings

Improvements

Changed the Gun Store to show what construction is required for what weapon

Changed the "Energy meter" to now be a percentage for more consistency between UI

Fixed the Flyswatter, Metal Claws, and Chemistry Beaker, and Toaster not being assigned to a construction

Fixed First Aid Kit counting as "used" before healing

Improved issues of clients "disappearing" mid-play

Fixed issue with Survival AI breaking

Improved shooting accuracy for clients

Improved aiming for Wings of Death

Fixed heist payouts such that they are no longer always 1000 Fish Coins

Fixed issues with the Soul Jar clipping through geometry

Fixed issues with clipping through the elevators in King Pingnar Mines

Minor improvements to networking smoothness

Decreased rotation speed of weapon previews in the Gun Store

Vastly improved the reliability of the save system

Improved the clothing store

Improved scaling and responsiveness of UI elements

Made the scared Pudding penguin less likely to wander off into the cliffs

Now it's time for us to put the blueprints into action. Once finished, we will have a much more stable foundation to work on and add all the other features we've been looking to add. It will also mean several new heists, but with the new features already present, so we won't have to remake them later on.

Thanks for all the support and feedback we get every day. We're happy to see so many people enjoy the game, and we hope to make the game even more fun. Feel free to reach out here on Steam or via Discord (we prefer this as we're reachable there most of the day) and tell us what you think, if you have any suggestions, or just want to share cute penguin pictures with everyone.

See you at the next update!

Stay safe, and keep nooting!