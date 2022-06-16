Patch 1.0.27

The pirate fight scene was originally very bad and boring. But while coding it, I decided to make it more interactive. Thus, without thinking ahead of, I rushed the development of it. Due to that choice, I'm always finding bugs there.

Today's embarrassing patch is due to an error from the previous update that made a check that didn't exist and a section in the 2nd pirate fight.

Both should be fixed now.

If you find any other bugs, you can message me in Discord or use the community tab on Steam.

Thank you for playing.