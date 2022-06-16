 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Set Sail update for 16 June 2022

Patch 1.0.27

Share · View all patches · Build 8949184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The pirate fight scene was originally very bad and boring. But while coding it, I decided to make it more interactive. Thus, without thinking ahead of, I rushed the development of it. Due to that choice, I'm always finding bugs there.
Today's embarrassing patch is due to an error from the previous update that made a check that didn't exist and a section in the 2nd pirate fight.

Both should be fixed now.

If you find any other bugs, you can message me in Discord or use the community tab on Steam.

Thank you for playing.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link