Hello,

We are now releasing our first update to Teardown since the official release, including Steam achievements along with improvements and bug fixes.

See if you can...

... complete the flooding mission without getting wet.

... get an airtime of 2 seconds in a car.

... complete a mission without using tools.

and many more.

We really hope you will like this update and we look forward to continue to support and improve the game.

Have fun!

/The Teardown team