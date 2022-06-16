 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 16 June 2022

Version 0.9.9 is now live!

Build 8949063

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got a bit of a small update for you this week as I have a lot of things going on but I still wanted to give you something so here it is!

It's a follow up update to the Police Station update where the overlay no longer shows quarantine information when cops have decided to withdraw. Hopefully this should make it more visually clear what the cops are doing. Also added mouseover information for the UI explaining how the police station mechanic works a little better.

I hope you all have a great week!

