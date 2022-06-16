Update #51 -- Hotfix!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! Thank you all for the support over the last few days, really appreciate it -- and a big welcome to all the new players!

This is just a quick hotfix to address a few issues that have shown up in the latest patch. Thank you to everyone who has reported issues. I would have loved to have posted this earlier but I fell sick over the weekend sadly, only just getting back into things now!

Fixes:

The hitbox on the Vault Guardians once inside the Vault has been adjusted to scale with resolutions.

Fixed a bug which could cause the window to squish and lock up when switching between Fullscreen.

Limited the amount of times the Treasure Chest can "creak".

Added a UI Scale option for different resolutions. This enables sizing up or down (or both), but is dependent on the resolution you're running. (Some physically can't go any higher in scale, and some become too small otherwise). This is very experimental, so please send any feedback my way! There's a few images I know that don't quite fill out the screen on some of the weirder combinations, I'll work through those this week!

Fixed a bug with Squid Stance and X cost cards.

Fixed a bug where players were unable to purchase Challenge Coins nor switch their Deck Back.

Changed the Focus spell so you can now cast, even if you don't have cards to Vision.

Fixed an issue with cards being interactable outside of the window bounds on the Deck Manager.

Investigating a bug where a tile that is vertical from your current spot and shout be accessable, becomes locked out. This currently can be sloved by returning to the Menu and loading up again, however I'm working on a fix.

Garnet Band is taken into account now for next turn Threat calculation.

Living Blood Artifact taken into account when you have Threat, and its interaction with Bad Trip.

Future Strike numbers will turn green on turns they're going to trigger via Time Warp.

Fixed a bug the broke card text alignment on Streamer Mode, when playing in smaller resolutions.

This patch is currently on the Beta Branch, you can access this by right clicking the game in your Steam Library, heading to the Beta tab and opting in. All data is cross compatible between Branches! I will sync this to the Live Branch in the next 24-48 hours :)

Thanks everyone for all the great feedback and lovely reviews! I’ll be back soon with more updates and more content!

All for now!