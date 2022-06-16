NEW BUNDLE: Aeterna Noctis + Summum Aeterna

Summum Aeterna is the new project from Aeternum Game Studios, a Roguelite that you can purchase at launch together with the Metroidvania Aeterna Noctis at an exclusive discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26377/Aeterna_Collection_of_Darkness/

Aeterna Noctis, a true Metrodivania experience

Aeterna Noctis is a challenging 2D hand-drawn action platformer, a Metroidvania with thrilling combat that will keep you on the edge of your seat and heart-stopping platform sections that will put your skills to the test. Become the King of Darkness in an epic journey through 16 connected areas and reclaim the Throne of Aeterna. A pure Metroidvania gaming experience featuring fast-paced combat and wild platforming!

Summum Aeterna, pue Roguelite vibes

Summum Aeterna is a Roguelite game that combines world crawler mechanics never seen before in the genre with a fast-paced combat system and a unique 2D art style. Taking the role of the King of Darkness, you must explore uncharted worlds populated with treasures, traps, hordes of enemies, and powerful bosses. Explore wild territories, descend into the most dangerous deeps of Aeterna, and fight your way to the end of each world... If you can!

Get ready for the ultimate Aeterna experience and make the King of Darkness proud of you!