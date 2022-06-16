Elteria Hunter Major Change Update V2.0.0

It's been a while since i got back to you all, As you can see update is online and now i want to explain what this update is and how where going towards the future of the game.

Right now we changed the whole game the story will still be in the game but it will change completely right now where the focus is more on giving you guys a rogue RPG-like game a hard game to grind for everything nothing will be given for free in the game so you will need to do a lot of expedition to increase your value in the game and your lvl's and every item you find in the world is usable so nothing is left behind. of course, this is only a small recap of what we did up until now later today I'm gonna release a better explanation on the game and the Road map towards the end of the year and next year so you all can see what's coming next.

