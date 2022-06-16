V0.20 Steam Release!

It's finally here, V0.20 is now ready for public release. This update focuses on Meg as she won the poll, so we get to see more of her story around her mothers. There's a few new repeatable scenes this update, with more ways to pass the time too. Of course, as always there's new story for every character, although Serena only got one scene of her own as she features heavily in Meg's story.

I also added a whole new section to the MC's PC; character bios! This page will tell you who each character is, their affiliation to you and their story so far. So for those of you that haven't played in a while, it's a perfect way to remind yourself who is who! Their pictures also change depending on where you are in the story with them!

There's loads of other content too, such as more secret images, a commissioned photoshoot and more! Enjoy!

Changelog: