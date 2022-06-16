 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 16 June 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.16 Released

Build 8948649

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New scenario addition - Survival! How long can you last?! It's quite basic at the moment, but i thought i'd release this update to get some feedback. It will definitely need some tweaking. I'm also working on some additional threats that will add variety, but not quite ready yet.

Few other little fixes/improvements, full list:-

  • Survival scenario added.
  • Scenario seed now alters difficulty (like sandbox) so more variety.
  • Meteor speed now makes a difference in terms of damage.
  • Meteor speed added to custom difficulty settings.
  • More information on droids added to help.
  • Fix: Turrets didnt check for asteroids on placement.

Cheers!
Nick

