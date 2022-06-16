EA Update v0.1.0.16 Released

New scenario addition - Survival! How long can you last?! It's quite basic at the moment, but i thought i'd release this update to get some feedback. It will definitely need some tweaking. I'm also working on some additional threats that will add variety, but not quite ready yet.

Few other little fixes/improvements, full list:-

Survival scenario added.

Scenario seed now alters difficulty (like sandbox) so more variety.

Meteor speed now makes a difference in terms of damage.

Meteor speed added to custom difficulty settings.

More information on droids added to help.

Fix: Turrets didnt check for asteroids on placement.

Cheers!

Nick