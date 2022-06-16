 Skip to content

Road to Eden update for 16 June 2022

Development update 2.

Hello Survivors!
Alpha 5.93 is now deployed on the Steam Alpha branch.

I added multiplayer to the creative mode, so now you can play creative mode with your friends.
I also added the first batch of creative blocks so you can spawn infected and mutants in creative mode.
When you start a (local) multiplayer server it will be visible from the server list, anyone with the same game version can join. I can't wait to see what you create.
Switching from single player to creative mode is now fixed.
Just switch to the alpha branch if you want to try it out. Remember to press K to toggle the creative menu.

Stay safe!

Zouking

