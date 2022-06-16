[Update20220616]

Share · View all patches · Build 8948590 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear community,

We’re constantly working to improve your experience with Moon VR.

Here is what’s new in our latest version Beta V2.2.10:

[Improved]

Keyboard and mouse supported

Improved controller performance

How to download the Beta version of Moon VR?

Go to Steam 【LIBRARY】 【Right-click】 Moon VR and select 【Properties】 Opt into【beta v2.2.10】 version in 【BETAS】 Close the window and wait for the download.

We look forward to your feedback!

Feel free to leave a comment, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com.

Thank you for your support!