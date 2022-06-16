 Skip to content

Moon VR Video Player update for 16 June 2022

[Update20220616]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear community,
We’re constantly working to improve your experience with Moon VR.

Here is what’s new in our latest version Beta V2.2.10:
[Improved]
Keyboard and mouse supported
Improved controller performance

How to download the Beta version of Moon VR?

  1. Go to Steam 【LIBRARY】
  2. 【Right-click】 Moon VR and select 【Properties】
  3. Opt into【beta v2.2.10】 version in 【BETAS】
  4. Close the window and wait for the download.

We look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to leave a comment, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com.
Thank you for your support!

