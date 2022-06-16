[Update20220616]

Dear community,
We’re constantly working to improve your experience with Moon VR.
Here is what’s new in our latest version Beta V2.2.10:
[Improved]
Keyboard and mouse supported
Improved controller performance
How to download the Beta version of Moon VR?
- Go to Steam 【LIBRARY】
- 【Right-click】 Moon VR and select 【Properties】
- Opt into【beta v2.2.10】 version in 【BETAS】
- Close the window and wait for the download.
We look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to leave a comment, or send your suggestions or issues to support@moonvrplayer.com.
Thank you for your support!
Changed depots in beta branch