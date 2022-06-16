 Skip to content

Card Shark update for 16 June 2022

Card Shark Version 1.2 and Fan Art!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve released a new patch with more bug fixes! Scroll to the bottom to read all the new changes. I also wanted to show you some of the amazing fan art we’ve received from around the world!

Card Shark Fan Art

You can join our community of cheaters on [Discord](discord.gg/nerial) and [Twitter](twitter.com/nerial) to see more of these tricks!

@aluhnim on Twitter made this outstanding fake animation cel!

One of our biggest fans, @zbxm1004 is an awesome source of art and memes.



And who else wants a Card Shark manga by @terutiru?

This is a brilliant reference to Michaelangelo’s “The Cardsharps” by @laowuxi11

Patch Notes

  • First Cascarot Camp, Magician’s Trick: Corrected incorrect arm skins.
  • First Hospice Carriage: Fixed incorrect dialogue playing after shuffle explanation.
  • First Hospice: Fixed Aramitz going to negative money.
  • Chateau Carriage: Fixed table arrangement not matching tutorial.
  • Second Cafe Carriage: Removed Reset button during technique explanation.
  • Cour des Miracles: Added reminder of requested cards when failing Sticky Hand or Full Harvest.
  • Cour des Miracles: Prevented softlock when listening to Erdnase Shuffle explanation several times in a row.
  • Second Bathing Establishment Carriage: Fixed explanation permitting mistake in Sticky Hand.
  • Second Bathing Establishment: Fixed a potential softlock when failing to steal a card in Sticky Hand.
  • Freeplay, Strategy 10 - The Shiner: Fixed opponent hand sometimes having no high card.
  • Epilogue: Fixed softlock while pouring wine slowly.
  • UI: Fixed misplaced money UI after caught dialogues.
  • Reminder: The controls for False Riffle Shuffle were outdated.
  • Art: Minor visual improvements to Nicolai’s already stupendous art.

Changed files in this update

