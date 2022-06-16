Card Shark Version 1.2 and Fan Art!

Share · View all patches · Build 8948588 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

We’ve released a new patch with more bug fixes! Scroll to the bottom to read all the new changes. I also wanted to show you some of the amazing fan art we’ve received from around the world!

Card Shark Fan Art

You can join our community of cheaters on [Discord](discord.gg/nerial) and [Twitter](twitter.com/nerial) to see more of these tricks!

@aluhnim on Twitter made this outstanding fake animation cel!



One of our biggest fans, @zbxm1004 is an awesome source of art and memes.







And who else wants a Card Shark manga by @terutiru?



This is a brilliant reference to Michaelangelo’s “The Cardsharps” by @laowuxi11



Patch Notes