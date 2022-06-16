Card Shark Version 1.2 and Fan Art!

We’ve released a new patch with more bug fixes! Scroll to the bottom to read all the new changes. I also wanted to show you some of the amazing fan art we’ve received from around the world!
Card Shark Fan Art
You can join our community of cheaters on [Discord](discord.gg/nerial) and [Twitter](twitter.com/nerial) to see more of these tricks!
@aluhnim on Twitter made this outstanding fake animation cel!
One of our biggest fans, @zbxm1004 is an awesome source of art and memes.
And who else wants a Card Shark manga by @terutiru?
This is a brilliant reference to Michaelangelo’s “The Cardsharps” by @laowuxi11
Patch Notes
- First Cascarot Camp, Magician’s Trick: Corrected incorrect arm skins.
- First Hospice Carriage: Fixed incorrect dialogue playing after shuffle explanation.
- First Hospice: Fixed Aramitz going to negative money.
- Chateau Carriage: Fixed table arrangement not matching tutorial.
- Second Cafe Carriage: Removed Reset button during technique explanation.
- Cour des Miracles: Added reminder of requested cards when failing Sticky Hand or Full Harvest.
- Cour des Miracles: Prevented softlock when listening to Erdnase Shuffle explanation several times in a row.
- Second Bathing Establishment Carriage: Fixed explanation permitting mistake in Sticky Hand.
- Second Bathing Establishment: Fixed a potential softlock when failing to steal a card in Sticky Hand.
- Freeplay, Strategy 10 - The Shiner: Fixed opponent hand sometimes having no high card.
- Epilogue: Fixed softlock while pouring wine slowly.
- UI: Fixed misplaced money UI after caught dialogues.
- Reminder: The controls for False Riffle Shuffle were outdated.
- Art: Minor visual improvements to Nicolai’s already stupendous art.
