English
##########Content##################
Expanded the Medical Room of the Safehouse.
Added a set of laboratory equipment that you can use to brew potion through alchemy in the Medicial Room.
Added a chest of some alchemy materials nearby.
Added a fire extinguisher nearby.
Reduced the XP gain from successfully brewing a potion. (Previously, it makes leveling up too fast.)
All beds in the Medical Room are now usable furniture.
Vampire Dust is now alchemy material.
简体中文
##########Content##################
扩展了安全屋的医疗室地图。
在安全屋的医疗室中加入了一组实验器材可供炼金
在这组设备附近加入了一个有一些基本的炼金原料的箱子。
在附近加入了一个灭火器。
降低了制作每瓶药剂获得的经验值。（此前的经验值导致升级过快。）
所有的医疗室里的床现在都是可以使用的家具。
吸血鬼粉末现在可以作为炼金原料。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 June 2022
Update, Version 20220616
English
Changed files in this update