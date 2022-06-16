Update, Version 20220616

English

##########Content##################

Expanded the Medical Room of the Safehouse.

Added a set of laboratory equipment that you can use to brew potion through alchemy in the Medicial Room.

Added a chest of some alchemy materials nearby.

Added a fire extinguisher nearby.

Reduced the XP gain from successfully brewing a potion. (Previously, it makes leveling up too fast.)

All beds in the Medical Room are now usable furniture.

Vampire Dust is now alchemy material.

简体中文

##########Content##################

扩展了安全屋的医疗室地图。

在安全屋的医疗室中加入了一组实验器材可供炼金

在这组设备附近加入了一个有一些基本的炼金原料的箱子。

在附近加入了一个灭火器。

降低了制作每瓶药剂获得的经验值。（此前的经验值导致升级过快。）

所有的医疗室里的床现在都是可以使用的家具。

吸血鬼粉末现在可以作为炼金原料。