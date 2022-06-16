June 16 Gallery Update

Hi all. Sorry for the delay. Was down a while with a fever and for some time was far from civilisation, so I couldn't do computer work. This update adds a small gallery to save the endings you've gotten, and a music player to listen to while you flick through the gallery (called, respectively, "visions" and "echoes" because I cannot help myself). This should apply retroactively to the songs you've gotten straight away, and will automatically unlock the endings you've gotten upon starting a new game, so it can load the new variables (I had to use different variables for ending and gallery for reasons of samsara).

Hope you're all enjoying the game, and more than anything hope you're all well in what is a strange time for everyone. Please let me know if I've broken anything, of course, and I'll get it fixed. I think everything's gravy.

Next you'll hear from me is another project I'm working on, which I hope to have a release trailer for soon.

All my love

Frank