Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.5)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added weapon point rewards to the random and community missions
- Added roof tops to some building templates
- Added sniping spots in front of transparent entry doors
- Added tutorial and campaign disclaimers
Improvements
- Increased the weapon point rewards of the skirmish and challenge missions
- Dragging a character through a door will kick it
- Changed the color of the shield protection angle FoV
- Changed the order of the cancel/confirm buttons in the customization screen
- Improved the auto storey switch when dragging a character
- Improved the bullet case model
- Improved the golden weapons material
- Improved the tutorial missions (focus on shift+click move)
- Made the helicopter blades rotate
- Reduced the field of view angle when sniping (60° -> 30°)
- Spaced the sniping spots
- Spaced the spawn points from the entry doors
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed doors being clickable through floors
- Fixed agents shooting after game over
- Fixed grenades dragging zone
- Fixed monitors blocking vision
- Fixed the depth of field effect and camera controls bugging when moving too far from the play area
- Fixed the flickering buttons in the character/door/grenade menus
- Fixed the game getting stuck in the loading screen after changing a character's skin
- Fixed the grenade explosion area visual bugging when the grenade explodes near the tosser
- Fixed the help panel fullscreen layout
- Fixed the main menu mission names not updating after changing the language
- Fixed the planning version of some map assets
- Fixed the planning ground opacity when viewed from below
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch