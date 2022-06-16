Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.5)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added weapon point rewards to the random and community missions

Added roof tops to some building templates

Added sniping spots in front of transparent entry doors

Added tutorial and campaign disclaimers

Improvements

Increased the weapon point rewards of the skirmish and challenge missions

Dragging a character through a door will kick it

Changed the color of the shield protection angle FoV

Changed the order of the cancel/confirm buttons in the customization screen

Improved the auto storey switch when dragging a character

Improved the bullet case model

Improved the golden weapons material

Improved the tutorial missions (focus on shift+click move)

Made the helicopter blades rotate

Reduced the field of view angle when sniping (60° -> 30°)

Spaced the sniping spots

Spaced the spawn points from the entry doors

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed doors being clickable through floors

Fixed agents shooting after game over

Fixed grenades dragging zone

Fixed monitors blocking vision

Fixed the depth of field effect and camera controls bugging when moving too far from the play area

Fixed the flickering buttons in the character/door/grenade menus

Fixed the game getting stuck in the loading screen after changing a character's skin

Fixed the grenade explosion area visual bugging when the grenade explodes near the tosser

Fixed the help panel fullscreen layout

Fixed the main menu mission names not updating after changing the language

Fixed the planning version of some map assets

Fixed the planning ground opacity when viewed from below

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.