Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 16 June 2022

Update 0.5.4 released

The changelist might be short but the content is big. Today we release, in our opinion, the best Liftoff: Micro Drone environment yet! Welcome to Sawdust Inc.

Changelist:

  • Updated AI dataset
  • Added Environment: Sawdust Inc.

Sawdust Inc.

We are excited to invite you all to Sawdust Inc., your favorite furniture store, with exciting showrooms, office spaces, a trendy wood workshop and a warehouse. *Insert cheesy quote, in 3...2...1: "A picture is worth a thousand words, but a community video is even better"

What's next?

Liftoff: Micro Drones has grown a lot these past few months are we are not done yet. From a content point of view, we plan on including a lot more micro drones for you to pick from. We are excited to reveal our next collaboration!

Designed by Bubby FPV, the Bubito is the ultimate indoor ripper, perfect for practicing freestyle in tight spaces and soon also an amazing addition to Liftoff Micro Drones! Expect this new micro drone in one of the next Liftoff: Micro Drones updates.

