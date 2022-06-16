 Skip to content

Code 3 update for 16 June 2022

Day 1 Hotfix Patch Released.

Build 8948035

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We thank you all for reporting initial bugs and issues during the first few hours of our release. We have addressed some of the most concerning bugs including the holster glitch.

We ask that you continue to report here, on our forums, or on Discord (https://discord.gg/ngAMxhGGSz) any bugs that you encounter as we roll out the first version of our game.

There will be continued updates and hotfixes until we are satisfied with the overall stability, so keep checking back and restarting Steam for the most up to date version!

Thanks again and we hope you enjoy playing Code 3!

