• More work on getting controllers going, triggers should work better, but you still likely need to configure a few things in Steams controller profile settings, and still need a mouse for some menus.
• Exposure setting saved properly now
• Fix some enemies blocking each others collision
• Some other minor bugs fixed and general controller improvements
Zetria update for 16 June 2022
1.1.3
