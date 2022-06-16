 Skip to content

Zetria update for 16 June 2022

1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8947566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• More work on getting controllers going, triggers should work better, but you still likely need to configure a few things in Steams controller profile settings, and still need a mouse for some menus.
• Exposure setting saved properly now
•  Fix some enemies blocking each others collision
• Some other minor bugs fixed and general controller improvements

