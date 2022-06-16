 Skip to content

V Rising update for 16 June 2022

Patch 0.5.42050

A new update will be patched in today between 10:00 and 11:00 CEST (08:00 to 09:00 UTC).

If you experience any bugs or issues after this patch, please report them HERE and include the patch number on the title. Example: (Patch 0.5.42050) My Game crashes after the new patch

The following improvements will be added to V Rising with this patch:

NEW FEATURES
  • Players can now dismantle floors and borders that are next to walls/pillars without having to dismantle any wall/pillar first, as long as this does not leave any wall/pillar without a floor connection (#305517).
  • Localization has been added for Arabic, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Turkish.
  • The localization for Portuguese - Brazil, French, German, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish has been updated to be more accurate and up to date.
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to jump over walls in certain cases.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when voice muting players.
  • Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause players to not be able to connect to servers (related to #304262, but not expected to solve all reported cases).
  • Improved error handling and error feedback when the server saves the game world (related to #304262 and #304381 but is not expected to solve all reported cases).
  • Added more validation and safety checks to catch more types of rare errors while saving.
  • If the server fails to save, all active players on the server now get a chat notification containing basic information about the type of error that was encountered.
  • The server no longer uses the Windows temp folder while saving the world. It instead saves the temporary files to a neighboring folder to the target save path.
  • Fixed an issue where some font characters were displayed with the wrong font in Hungarian and French (among other languages).
  • Fixed an issue where territory and buildings had a chance of not getting destroyed with their castle if they were constructed at a large enough distance from the Castle Heart (#306085, #305657).
  • Fixed an issue where the screen could slowly turn dark (#304465, #304266).
  • Fixed a crash that some players experienced when launching the game due to a video player crash. If you are experiencing a launch crash before the cinematic plays, you can turn videos off by entering -noVideo as a launch option to the game (related to #304250 but not expected to solve all reported cases).
Balance Changes

General

  • Vermin Salve is no longer interrupted by damage during the cast time (will still break during the buff duration if the player takes damage).

Scholar Blood

  • Spell Power bonus reduced to 10-20% from 12-25%.
  • Free Cast chance reduced to 15% from 20%.

Mounted Combat

  • Melee damage done when mounted is reduced by 30%.

Blood

Veil of Blood

  • Healing increased to 6% from 5%.

Unholy

Corpse Explosion

  • Damage increased to 140% from 125%.
  • Fading snare duration increased to 1.5s from 1s.
  • Cooldown reduced to 10 seconds from 12 seconds.

Unstable Mosquito

  • Damage increased to 70% from 60%.

Veil of Bones

  • Initial projectile damage increased to 75% from 25%.
  • Max bounces reduced to 3 from 4.
  • Each bounce now reduces the damage of the next bounce by 25%.

Illusion

Spectral Wolf

  • Damage increased to 125% from 100%.
  • Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 7 seconds.

Mirror Strike

  • Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 1 second.

Chaos

Chaos Barrier

  • Projectile damage reduced to 50% from 70%.

Chaos Volley

  • Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 7 seconds.
  • Projectile damage reduced to 110% from 125%.

Power Surge

  • Shield absorb reduced to 120% from 150%.

Veil of Chaos

  • Cooldown increased to 9 seconds from 8 seconds.
  • Illusion area damage reduced to 40% from 50%.

Merciless Charge

  • Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 0.8 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue where the player got locked in position for a short duration when the area effect triggered early during the dash.

Frost

Crystal Lance

  • Projectile Damage increased to 190% from 150%.
  • Cast time reduced to 1.2 seconds from 1.4 seconds.
  • Cooldown reduced to 7 seconds from 8 seconds.
  • Splinter damage reduced to 40% from 50%.

Ice Nova

  • Cooldown reduced to 10 seconds from 12 seconds.

Veil of Frost

  • Nova of frost damage reduced to 30% from 50%.

Arctic Leap

  • Fixed an issue where Arctic Leap could hit the same target twice.
  • Damage reduced to 200% from 225%.

Weapons

Crossbow

  • Crossbow bolts no longer deal less damage than a normal shot after using a Veil of Frost, Unholy, or Blood.

Spear
A Thousand Spears

  • Damage per hit reduced to 25% from 30% (200% total damage from 240%).

Harpoon

  • Cast time reduced to 0.7 seconds from 0.8 seconds.
  • Damage increased to 90% from 70%.

Axe
X-Strike

  • Incapacitate duration from intersecting hit reduced to 1 second from 2 seconds.
  • Damage per axe hit reduced to 80% from 85%.

Mace
Crushing Blow

  • Damage increased to 150% from 110%.

Smack

  • Cooldown reduced to 8 seconds from 9 seconds.

Sword
Whirlwind

  • Damage per hit reduced to 30% from 35% (150% total from 175%).

Shockwave

  • Cast time increased to 0.7 seconds from 0.6 seconds.
  • Damage per teleport strike reduced to 20% from 25% (60% total from 75%).

Slashers
Elusive Strike

  • Damage per hit increased to 70% from 60%.

Camouflage

  • Incapacitate duration reduced to 2.5 seconds from 3 seconds.
