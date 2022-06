Share · View all patches · Build 8947198 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 08:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Ballers,

We have released a new Patch version to fix the following issues:

Liu's Voice Line issue Unable to resell duplicate Celebration acquired from Special Pick

Please update your game application to the latest version in order to prevent the aforementioned issues from re-occurring.

New Version: 1.1.41.11

Thank you for your understanding.