0.1.0a - End of first phase of early access

Hello!

The first phase of early access is officially finished! Everything is in place now, its time for polishing and content updates as a preparation for full release.

I am planning to fully release the game at September, however It is just a rough estimate.

Here are the plans for the next couple of months :

Add tons of content - new cards, new story encounters, normal encounters, bosses and ascensions.

Polish the UI, create a tutorial.

New talent bonuses and artifacts which complements them.

Right now I am not aware of any bug, however fix them as they are reported.

Add new achievements and cosmetic rewards for them

Take care of yourself and have fun! If you have any issue as always I am available on Discord and/or on discussion tab. Any reviews are welcome! :)