0.1.0a - End of first phase of early access

Hello!
The first phase of early access is officially finished! Everything is in place now, its time for polishing and content updates as a preparation for full release.
I am planning to fully release the game at September, however It is just a rough estimate.
Here are the plans for the next couple of months :
- Add tons of content - new cards, new story encounters, normal encounters, bosses and ascensions.
- Polish the UI, create a tutorial.
- New talent bonuses and artifacts which complements them.
- Right now I am not aware of any bug, however fix them as they are reported.
- Add new achievements and cosmetic rewards for them
Take care of yourself and have fun! If you have any issue as always I am available on Discord and/or on discussion tab. Any reviews are welcome! :)
