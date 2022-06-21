Chivalry 2 Patch 2.5.1

Good morrow, knights! Today we are bringing you the first post-launch update, which is live now and available for you to download.

In addition to these patch notes we’re also tracking other issues/bugs that have cropped up post-launch, but here is what is being addressed in 2.5.1.

Map Balance Changes

After the Tenosian Invasion launch on all platforms we were able to make some observations about how our new Team Objective maps were playing out with the community at large.

For both maps we’ve made the beginning half of the maps easier for attackers to progress through, where previously defenders were holding the line too often. We anticipate that this will improve the overall balance of the map and improve the playing experience for both attackers and defenders.

The Razing of Askandir

Stage 1

Petards now explode 20% faster after being placed, (now 16 seconds, previously 20 seconds)

Stage 5

Fixed an issue where Mason torch pits would take longer to respawn torches than intended

The Breach of Baudwyn

Stage 2

Reduced catapult health from 2000 HP to 1400 HP

Reduced ballista health from 1000 HP to 700 HP

Masons spawn one second slower (from 10 seconds to 11 seconds)

Tenosians spawn one second faster (from 8 seconds to 7 seconds)

Stage 3

Moved Mason spawners a few meters back

Crash Fixes

Fixed top 3 of the most frequent crashes including:

Crash when getting the fire arrows achievement

Crash related to horse mounting

Crash that occurred on map load

General Fixes