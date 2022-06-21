Chivalry 2 Patch 2.5.1

Good morrow, knights! Today we are bringing you the first post-launch update, which is live now and available for you to download.
In addition to these patch notes we’re also tracking other issues/bugs that have cropped up post-launch, but here is what is being addressed in 2.5.1.
Map Balance Changes
After the Tenosian Invasion launch on all platforms we were able to make some observations about how our new Team Objective maps were playing out with the community at large.
For both maps we’ve made the beginning half of the maps easier for attackers to progress through, where previously defenders were holding the line too often. We anticipate that this will improve the overall balance of the map and improve the playing experience for both attackers and defenders.
The Razing of Askandir
Stage 1
- Petards now explode 20% faster after being placed, (now 16 seconds, previously 20 seconds)
Stage 5
- Fixed an issue where Mason torch pits would take longer to respawn torches than intended
The Breach of Baudwyn
Stage 2
- Reduced catapult health from 2000 HP to 1400 HP
- Reduced ballista health from 1000 HP to 700 HP
- Masons spawn one second slower (from 10 seconds to 11 seconds)
- Tenosians spawn one second faster (from 8 seconds to 7 seconds)
Stage 3
- Moved Mason spawners a few meters back
Crash Fixes
- Fixed top 3 of the most frequent crashes including:
- Crash when getting the fire arrows achievement
- Crash related to horse mounting
- Crash that occurred on map load
General Fixes
- Adjusted Beginner Mode player count up to the proper amount (from 22 to 40)
- Fixed an issue where Horse movement input keys could not be rebound in Options
- Fixed an issue where Masons could fall off their boats during Askandir’s opening cinematic
- Fixed an issue where player Masons were visible on boats during Askandir’s opening cinematic
- Fixed an issue where skin tones options for head customization went missing
- Fixed an issue where armour and helmet selections would change to what was equipped on previously selected classes
- Adjusted the “Akkadian Mail Shirt” textures to make the armour set more readable for team identification
