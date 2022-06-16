Star Conflict 1.10.7 Dark secrets. Stage one

Pilots! The situation in the fringe sectors is unstable. We record the increased activity of both military units and special intelligence services. We urge you to increase your vigilance! We’ve learned that Jericho has launched a devious attack on a remote Federation base. The UMC offers all mercenaries to make good money if they manage to help hold the base before the arrival of the main federation forces. Meanwhile, the UMC engineers are conducting final checks on the Jericho’s latest cover ops interceptor, Kusarigama. The ship will be available to all mercenaries very soon!

