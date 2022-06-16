Rundown 7.0 Rise is out now!

Prisoners, the time has come to gear up and tackle a new set of expeditions, taking you and your crew to new areas in The Complex. Facing new dangers, with new additions to the arsenal, your teamwork will once again be tested to the extreme.
[previewyoutube=l4A2YI2MT4I;full]
This Rundown comes a lot of new features and fixes in a lot of areas, improving bots, graphical elements and sound design. You will find the full patch notes at the bottom of this post but these are the highlights.
- Tutorial mission for new players
- 10 new expeditions, with A, B, C, D and E tiers
- A new enemy (and a slightly new one)
- New environment
- Updated music system
- Subtitles for narrative elements
- Improved localization system
- Improved gamepad support (including Steam Deck)
- Updated bot behavior
- Performance update with new graphical settings
- New weapons (and the return of old friends)
- Bug fixes
Don’t forget that the Free Weekend starts in a couple of hours – get your hesitant friends into GTFO!
PATCH NOTES
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
-
Added 10 new Expeditions
-
Added Evaluation Expedition for new players
-
New Dangers detected in The Complex
-
Added new Environment
-
Updated Music System
-
Added subtitles for narrative elements
-
Improved Localization system
-
Performed optimizations
-
Updated Vanity Item drop system. Rewards are less repetitive and show available rewards.
-
Updated roaring sounds as waves of enemies spawn
-
Added new Thermal Scope
-
Improved Shooter projectiles
-
Improved Charger enemy visuals
-
Updated Player Heads, including eye movement and blinking
-
Updated Glue Tripmine VFX
-
Updated Bioscan visuals
-
Improved Steam Deck support
-
Improved Gamepad support
-
Updated sprint toggle behavior
-
Added camera shake for Tripmine explosions
-
When dropping an object, the player now switches to the last weapon they had before picking it up
-
Added 3rd person animation when interacting with the terminal
-
Added text on screen when a checkpoint is being reloaded
-
Player Limbs are now also impacted by friendly fire
-
Player Bots
- Will move in faster and more decisively to melee when sneaking fails
- Improved bots ability to evade projectiles
- Improved melee to be more flexible and not get interrupted as easily
- Bots will no longer sneak during enemy waves
- Added a delay when using Biotracker
- Added more chatter
-
Graphics
- Improved performance by reducing the CPU Culling Workload setting
- Added Advanced Graphic Setting “Shadow Updates Per Frame”
- Added Graphic Setting “Shadow Quality”
- Added Graphic Setting “Fog Quality”
- Changed SSAO to Low/Medium/High
- Updated the light in the elevator drop cage
- Updated shell casings to more realistic sizes
WEAPON CHANGES
Removed:
- Machine Pistol
- Sawed-off Shotgun
- Burst Rifle
- Scattergun
- HEL Gun
- Auto Sentry
Added:
- PDW
- High Caliber Pistol
- Precision Rifle
- HEL Shotgun
- Shotgun Sentry
Tweaked:
SMG
- Slightly increased range
- Slightly increased damage
Carbine
- Slightly increased range
- Slightly reduced recoil
- Increased body shot damage
- Reduced precision multiplier
Sniper
- Significantly reduced ammo capacity
Heavy Assault Rifle
- Significantly increased recoil
Choke Mod Shotgun
- Slightly increased ammo capacity
Revolver
- Increased damage
- Reduced recoil
- Slightly lowered range
Machinegun
- Slightly increased damage
- Increased magazine size
Shotgun Sentry
- Significantly reduced fire delay
- Increased scan speed
- Added Biotracker Symbiosis - More ammo efficient and faster detection for biotracked targets
Sniper Sentry
- Increased rotation speed
- Added Biotracker Symbiosis
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where CFoam usage is inconsistent between host and client
- Fixed bug where booster effect was not being applied if you placed a sentry then picked it back up again
- Fixed bug where mines won’t damage a client unless the client is crouching or jumping
- Fixed bug where overhead Player Info would show ammo info for equipment that has infinite ammo
- Fixed bug where if you damaged a door yourself, an incorrect voiceline would play
- Fixed bug where an invalidate SNet Replicator Key would cause unintended effects
- Fixed bug where standing close behind a sentry leads to shot trajectory distortion
- Fixed bug where an exploding mine at an already destroyed door would play the breaking animation again
- Fixed bug where downed players would get revived when teleported between dimensions
- Fixed bug where the door flaps on the large security doors would go to a closed state when the door is opened
- Fixed bug where the status on the Security Doors didn’t update
- Fixed bug where the Mine Deployer could blink while still attached to the clients’ backpack
- Fixed bug where the Health Bar could show as yellow and not reset correctly when starting a new expedition
- Fixed bug where you could interrupt burst firing weapons
- Fixed bug where consumables sometimes could not be picked up after swapping them
- Fixed bug where the animation for inserting the Matter Wave Projector didn’t always show
- Fixed bug where Player Bots were unable to revive players if they went down on top of some objects
- Fixed bug where an Objective item could become inaccessible if the player that was holding it left the game before a checkpoint was used. Now the Objective item will relocate to the hosts feet.
- Fixed bug where players would stop hearing all audio sounds
- Fixed bug where doors can be invisible after restoring from Checkpoint
- Fixed bug where Host will see a friendly fire marker when a Bot shoots a client
- Fixed bug where closing doors between host and enemy disables combat state
- Fixed bug where Player bots are unable to pickup items another bot swapped into the boxes/lockers
- Fixed bug where Objective items could be dropped at non-traversable locations
- Fixed bug where Player Bots would move between multiple scans before finishing the one in-progress
- Fixed bug where the incorrect Objective shadow would show in the Cargo Drop Cage
- Fixed bug where Terminal passwords would not be reseeded after checkpoint
- Fixed bug where running and triggering a scout then standing still sometimes didn’t immediately trigger the tendrils
- Fixed bug where the Spitters could stop working for clients after Checkpoint
- Fixed bug where Player Bots would thank themselves for giving themselves resources. Thank you.
- Fixed bug where 3rd person animation for picking up Heavy Objects was incorrect
- Fixed bug where lock melters would not be removed from the Player Bot backpack after it runs out of uses.
- Fixed bug where Player Bots would get stuck trying to give itself ammo for inventory item it does not have
- Fixed bug where the In-Expedition subtitles disappeared after a language change
- Fixed bug where expedition items could be invisible for drop-in clients before being picked up
- Fixed bug where Player Bots sometimes wouldn’t have a Melee weapon in their backpack
- Fixed bug where Player Bots would oscillate in narrow spaces, like bioscans
- Fixed bug where initial player ammo could be negative
- Fixed bug where the map would not reset after checkpoint reload
- Fixed bug where enemies could push other enemies around
- Fixed bug where single use mines did not show the placement indicator
- Fixed bug where a Disinfection Pack could still be used at 0%
- Fixed bug where Door texts were not showing on the map
- Fixed bug where Broken Doors were not indicating on the map
- Fixed bug where Level Geomorphs would not rotate during Level Generation
- Fixed bug where Clouds would be shaky when moving the camera
- Fixed bug where the intro menu cognitive scan effect was not playing
- Fixed bug where enemies would only decompose if you are looking at them
- Fixed bug where the liquid screen effect wasn’t rendering
- Fixed bug where Enemy Population heat didn’t reset between expeditions
- Fixed bug where Expedition Popup didn’t have consistent positioning
- Fixed bug where the text on the Hacking Tool was incorrectly located
- Fixed bug where fog was not synced for players joining in progress
- Fixed bug where expedition clock was incorrect for players joining in progress
- Fixed various Level Design related bugs
- Fixed various Checkpoint related bugs
- Fixed various Exceptions
Changed files in this update