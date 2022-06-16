Rundown 7.0 Rise is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8947030 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 12:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Prisoners, the time has come to gear up and tackle a new set of expeditions, taking you and your crew to new areas in The Complex. Facing new dangers, with new additions to the arsenal, your teamwork will once again be tested to the extreme.

This Rundown comes a lot of new features and fixes in a lot of areas, improving bots, graphical elements and sound design. You will find the full patch notes at the bottom of this post but these are the highlights.

Tutorial mission for new players

10 new expeditions, with A, B, C, D and E tiers

A new enemy (and a slightly new one)

New environment

Updated music system

Subtitles for narrative elements

Improved localization system

Improved gamepad support (including Steam Deck)

Updated bot behavior

Performance update with new graphical settings

New weapons (and the return of old friends)

Bug fixes

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

Added 10 new Expeditions

Added Evaluation Expedition for new players

New Dangers detected in The Complex

Added new Environment

Updated Music System

Added subtitles for narrative elements

Improved Localization system

Performed optimizations

Updated Vanity Item drop system. Rewards are less repetitive and show available rewards.

Updated roaring sounds as waves of enemies spawn

Added new Thermal Scope

Improved Shooter projectiles

Improved Charger enemy visuals

Updated Player Heads, including eye movement and blinking

Updated Glue Tripmine VFX

Updated Bioscan visuals

Improved Steam Deck support

Improved Gamepad support

Updated sprint toggle behavior

Added camera shake for Tripmine explosions

When dropping an object, the player now switches to the last weapon they had before picking it up

Added 3rd person animation when interacting with the terminal

Added text on screen when a checkpoint is being reloaded

Player Limbs are now also impacted by friendly fire

Player Bots Will move in faster and more decisively to melee when sneaking fails Improved bots ability to evade projectiles Improved melee to be more flexible and not get interrupted as easily Bots will no longer sneak during enemy waves Added a delay when using Biotracker Added more chatter

Graphics Improved performance by reducing the CPU Culling Workload setting Added Advanced Graphic Setting “Shadow Updates Per Frame” Added Graphic Setting “Shadow Quality” Added Graphic Setting “Fog Quality” Changed SSAO to Low/Medium/High Updated the light in the elevator drop cage Updated shell casings to more realistic sizes



WEAPON CHANGES

Removed:

Machine Pistol

Sawed-off Shotgun

Burst Rifle

Scattergun

HEL Gun

Auto Sentry

Added:

PDW

High Caliber Pistol

Precision Rifle

HEL Shotgun

Shotgun Sentry

Tweaked:

SMG

Slightly increased range

Slightly increased damage

Carbine

Slightly increased range

Slightly reduced recoil

Increased body shot damage

Reduced precision multiplier

Sniper

Significantly reduced ammo capacity

Heavy Assault Rifle

Significantly increased recoil

Choke Mod Shotgun

Slightly increased ammo capacity

Revolver

Increased damage

Reduced recoil

Slightly lowered range

Machinegun

Slightly increased damage

Increased magazine size

Shotgun Sentry

Significantly reduced fire delay

Increased scan speed

Added Biotracker Symbiosis - More ammo efficient and faster detection for biotracked targets

Sniper Sentry

Increased rotation speed

Added Biotracker Symbiosis

BUG FIXES