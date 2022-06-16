 Skip to content

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light update for 16 June 2022

Version 4.0 Update

Version 4.0 Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light is BACK with a brand-new update: Version 4.0! NEATO BURRITO! Check out the details below.

  • GREG joins the adventure (complete with all new abilities, upgrades, and costumes)! That’s one rad dad!
  • Introducing: ROSE’S ROOM, a brand-new and faster-paced “roguelite” gameplay mode! Rose’s Room features separate progression and save data from Story Mode and changes up the structure, rules, and pacing of the usual Unleash the Light gameplay — plus adds new features, enemies, rewards, and surprises along the way!
  • 6 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS, 3 NEW BADGES, and over a dozen NEW CHARM TYPES to find and unlock!
  • SAVE SLOTS have now been added! Your previous save data is automatically migrated to Save Slot 1
  • Applied various balance adjustments, minor improvements, and fixes across the game
  • We’ve added a special unlockable surprise for the biggest UTL fans…

From our entire team: thank you for playing UNLEASH THE LIGHT!

