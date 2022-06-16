Version 4.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8946907 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light is BACK with a brand-new update: Version 4.0! NEATO BURRITO! Check out the details below.

GREG joins the adventure (complete with all new abilities, upgrades, and costumes)! That’s one rad dad!

Introducing: ROSE’S ROOM, a brand-new and faster-paced “roguelite” gameplay mode! Rose’s Room features separate progression and save data from Story Mode and changes up the structure, rules, and pacing of the usual Unleash the Light gameplay — plus adds new features, enemies, rewards, and surprises along the way!

6 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS, 3 NEW BADGES, and over a dozen NEW CHARM TYPES to find and unlock!

SAVE SLOTS have now been added! Your previous save data is automatically migrated to Save Slot 1

Applied various balance adjustments, minor improvements, and fixes across the game

We’ve added a special unlockable surprise for the biggest UTL fans…

From our entire team: thank you for playing UNLEASH THE LIGHT!