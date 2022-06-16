Version 4.0 Update

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light is BACK with a brand-new update: Version 4.0! NEATO BURRITO! Check out the details below.
- GREG joins the adventure (complete with all new abilities, upgrades, and costumes)! That’s one rad dad!
- Introducing: ROSE’S ROOM, a brand-new and faster-paced “roguelite” gameplay mode! Rose’s Room features separate progression and save data from Story Mode and changes up the structure, rules, and pacing of the usual Unleash the Light gameplay — plus adds new features, enemies, rewards, and surprises along the way!
- 6 NEW ACHIEVEMENTS, 3 NEW BADGES, and over a dozen NEW CHARM TYPES to find and unlock!
- SAVE SLOTS have now been added! Your previous save data is automatically migrated to Save Slot 1
- Applied various balance adjustments, minor improvements, and fixes across the game
- We’ve added a special unlockable surprise for the biggest UTL fans…
From our entire team: thank you for playing UNLEASH THE LIGHT!
