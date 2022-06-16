Beta Update 2022/6/16

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.

before playing the beta version,

Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata

You can back up your saved data from above location.

If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.

Updates

In scenarios with AUTO magic effects, when a random treasure chest appears in a battle set by an event, the treasure chest set level on the floor is now correctly applied to the items obtained from it.

random encounters don't happen on the grid of entrance/exit type events.

Fixes

When using the "Teleportation" spell, the destination dungeon name was not always displayed correctly.

When purchasing items, bulk purchases could not be made correctly.

Some shop functions did not work properly when using the left and right keys to change character.

Menu titles were unified when resuming an adventure at the outskirts of town.

Some fonts were not correct in the English mode when camping.

Some minor corrections have been made to the English mode.

We are already in the process of implementing the first official English-language scenario.

The first test batch (it is only a test. The official response will be a while longer.) coming soon!