[Nightly] Update v0.8.4373a

Changelog
-
Added option to destroy stored hardware from the hardware installation window.
-
Removed the restriction that prevented buying hardware if there was already a pending order.
-
Emails are no longer received when purchasing hardware.
-
Increased the probability that the bank accounts of the npcs will be generated with money.
-
Before accepting a job from the hackshop or the police, it shows the reward that will be received for completing it.
-
Increased payment for completing jobs.
Changed depots in nightly branch