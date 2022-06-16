 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 16 June 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4373a

16 June 2022

Changelog

  • Added option to destroy stored hardware from the hardware installation window.

  • Removed the restriction that prevented buying hardware if there was already a pending order.

  • Emails are no longer received when purchasing hardware.

  • Increased the probability that the bank accounts of the npcs will be generated with money.

  • Before accepting a job from the hackshop or the police, it shows the reward that will be received for completing it.

  • Increased payment for completing jobs.

