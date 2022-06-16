Holomento - ⚔️Combat Update⚔️ (Update 0.5.10)

Hello travelers!

Today I'm excited to share Holomento's first major update (0.5.10) with all of you! And it's a big one! The ⚔️Combat Update⚔️ not only completely overhauls the way stats and combat works, but also adds tons more items, tweaks to enemy movesets and overall a lot more polish to the game!

The additions and improvements introduced in this update were thanks to your amazing support and feedback, especially on our Community Discord! Thank you so much everyone!

Here's a short teaser showing off some of the changes to how combat works:

So what's next?

Now that the game is in a much more polished state, we're hard at work preparing the first major content update - The Summer Desert Update - for everyone! Stay tuned for more information on that!

In any case, we hope you give this new major update a try! In any case, you can read the full patch notes below (grab a coffee or two, maybe - it's a lot)!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

New Stats System

Complete rework of all traveler stats and items. Combat stats are now split into two seperate categories: melee and ranged while several new stats have also been added/changed.

Melee and Ranged Stats

Attack Speed

Damage

Range

Knockback

Stun

Other Stats

HP

HP Regen

Movement Speed

Accuracy

Luck

Changes and updates derived from stat changes.

Updated shotgun spread to a cone based calculation and split into 20 shell fragments instead of 5. Shotguns have a guaranteed pellet at the reticle center.

Updated stats in item boxes

Updated stats in the class selection screen

Updated stats throughout the primary UI

Updated stats for the "Q" menu

Updated stats in tab menu

Added a middle section between item boxes for item swaps that shows the changes in your stats (50% alpha no change, green for increase and red for decrease)

Updated Shop Item Icons

Updated stats in shops

Added tooltips for stat icons

Updated enemy scaling to be dependent on new stats

Updated stats in class selection

Updated accuracy for hitscan weapons

Added new stat icons including HP regen, accuracy, luck and more

The Luck Stat

Among the new stats added is a new luck stat. Luck influence most chance-based rolls in the game and is also factored into several calculations throughout Holomento.

Implemented luck stat into item rolls and crit chances

Cassandra the fortune teller now changes your luck stat temporarily by a random amount (-3, -2, -1, 0, +1, +2, +3). Price per reading reduced to $100.

Combat Overhaul

Added control for rotation while player is melee attacking

When snapping to enemies, the player can now influence which enemy to snap to based on control rotation and active input.

Added a new combo indicator to make attack combo timing more obvious

When not attacking with a melee attack or in active combat, the combo indicator slowly fades out

Non perfect combo inputs now do reduced damage

Updated spear/poleaxe melee combo animations

Updated spear/poleaxe ranged attack animation

Updated spear/poleaxe weapon visuals

Fixed melee snapping distance and changed it to be based on individual attack animations

Traveler shields now passively reflect projectiles

Separated melee and ranged attack speed

Updated melee combo visuals

Added Melee Attack Range. This stat influences the hitbox with which a traveler will damage enemies.

Added melee and ranged stun system. Upon getting hit, enemies will briefly become stunned based on the relevant player stats.

Added melee and ranged knockback system. Upon getting hit, enemies will get knocked back based on relevant player stats.

Updated enemy poleaxe and spear attacks

Added dart projectiles (used with Magic Rifles)

Updated Malurian Sigil beam visuals

New Weapons and Accessories

Added longrifles (L1-5) with aim zooming

Added Magic Rifles (L1-5) with new dart projectile type

Added the Daikatana Weapon line (Levels 1-5)

Added the Spear and Shield Weapon line (Levels 1-5)

Added the "King of Greed" - a greatsword that scales all damage with wealth in the traveler's pocket (investments and savings don't count).

Added Artimus' Lucky Charm which increases your luck stat

Added the Lightning Charm which gives the "ZAP!" passive

Added the "ZAP!" passive that arcs lightning to nearby enemies when they take damage from the player

Updated visuals for Levels 3-5 of the Malurian Weapon line

Updated weapon pickups to make them more visible (added rotation and offsets based on weapon size to prevent ground clipping)

New Aiming Reticles and Animations

Spread-based Shotgun Reticle

Zoomable Rifle Reticle

Magic Reticle with projectile drop indicators

Blade Reticles

Malur Sigil Reticle

Firework Launcher Reticle

Pistol Reticle

Updated melee hand-2-hand with more noticeable/punchy sfx when hitting enemies

Updated swinging axe SFX

Added ambient sounds to sewer dungeon

Added SFX to Rat King death animation

Added SFX for collecting items

Added ambient SFX for waterwheel

Added ambient SFX to campfires

Other Additions

Updated the shop upgrade menu to make requirements more clear and improve upgrade readability.

The shop upgrade menu now accounts for resources and money in the travelers inventory as well as the bank and the town stockpile

Added accessibility option to change crosshairs size

Improved hitscan weapon projectile travel VFX

Added impact effect when hitscan projectiles hit the environment

Added unique hitscan VFX colors based on element

Added unique impact colors based on element for all hits except crits

Added flying rock particles on Turrets when they're exploding

Replaced the "explosion" effect from knight mini-bosses and wardens with rock smash effect from giant skeletons

Added an animation for chests spawning in dungeon rooms

Reduced gunslinger damage falloff

Added a 1s delay from spawn in before some enemies start moving

Added enemy health and damage scaling based off of difficulty

Increased slime damage

Increased skeleton bow damage

Increased spear skeleton damage

Updated the "Homing" passive to lock-on to whatever enemy the traveler is aiming at before attempting to lock-on to the nearest enemy

Added slight tracking to all giant skeleton attacks (~1 second during wind-up)

Gave Giant Skeletons a ranged attack option (a floating skull homing projectile that flies towards you)

Rat enemies now only move once fully spawned in (1.25s delay from spawn)

Travelers now start with 3 potions (varies by class)

Changed the default selected potion to a health potion

Reduced experience received for defeating enemies to 25% of it's previous amount (minimum +1 xp gained)

Fixed a bug where players could get softlocked in dungeon rooms that contained only enemies

Fixed the inconsistency of stat changes when loading a save (this bug was caused by the old stats system)

Fixed a bug where Giant skeletons could lose their behaviour when standing directly behind them

Fixed a bug where enemies would lose their behaviour after strafing

Fixed a bug where all knights would attack the player after they're dead

Fixed a bug where cast time reset after leaving game and reloading (found for the gunslinger)

Fixed a bug where sometimes players would become permanently slowed down

Fixed a bug where fan the hammer accuracy wasn't properly utilized

Fixed magic gloves timing for single input pressing (not holding)

Fixed a bug where element material reassignment wasn't reset properly (the entire weapon would become an elemental type).

Fixed bug where enemies could get hit multiple times during the same melee attack

Added controller support for save and exit button in options menu

Fixed several bugs with aiming reticles where they would get stuck when pressing the aim input without holding it

Fixed a bug where traveler money and experience weren't fully concealed during a boss fight

Updated the watermill and moved two keys to this location

Fixed a bug where reloading a save duplicated potions

Fixed a bug with the Malurian Sigil beam where it would kill nearby enemies

Fixed a bug where enemies could repeatedly die from explosions

Fixed the orientation of the basket hilt so the hilt doesn't clip through the travelers hand

Fixed a reticle bug where aiming out of roll wouldn't always work

Skeleton giants attack after death: The skeleton giants stand up and cast their tiny skulls spell after they died.

Fixed a bug where bone traps would infrequently get placed in the air.

Lowered Sewer Dungeon Door indicators to improve visibility

Fixed several shop upgrade menu bugs making selecting upgrades difficult

Fixed a bug where the traveler would sometimes die when attacking on an elevator

Fixed a bug where items would sometimes not display their names, flavor text and descriptions properly

Fixed a bug where chests would sometimes spawn in the air in dungeons

Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes spawn in walls in dungeons

Fixed a bug where deflected projectiles sometimes weren't the correct type

Fixed a bug where the cleric beam wouldn't activate magic lanterns

Fixed a bug where the cleric beam wouldn't damage mushroom enemies

Fixed a bug where travelers couldn't snap to mushroom enemies

Fixed a bug where mushroom enemies wouldn't properly die/despawn

Reduced the size of the dungeon key on the travelers back

Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes stand still after being attacked at range

Fixed a bug where the guidance ring didn't have the "Homing" passive

Fixed several bugs with mortar projectiles

Fixed a bug where critical hit audio would sometimes play when using a Talisman

Fixed a bug where the Lock-On target wasn't attached to enemy's chests

Fixed a bug where dungeon shops weren't upgradeable with resources

Fixed a bug where buying shop upgrades could result in negative resources

Fixed a bug where attacking while on an elevator would activate it multiple times

Fixed a bug where rats would make an attack sound after death

Fixed a bug where the Rat King could get stuck in Phase 3 of his fight

Fixed a bug where the Rat King would get stuck if you stood directly underneath him

Fixed a bug where the Old Gat Key wouldn't display its name properly sometimes

Fixed a bug where mushroom enemies would sometimes attack after death