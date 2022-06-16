Holomento - ⚔️Combat Update⚔️ (Update 0.5.10)

Hello travelers!
Today I'm excited to share Holomento's first major update (0.5.10) with all of you! And it's a big one! The ⚔️Combat Update⚔️ not only completely overhauls the way stats and combat works, but also adds tons more items, tweaks to enemy movesets and overall a lot more polish to the game!
The additions and improvements introduced in this update were thanks to your amazing support and feedback, especially on our Community Discord! Thank you so much everyone!
Here's a short teaser showing off some of the changes to how combat works:
So what's next?
Now that the game is in a much more polished state, we're hard at work preparing the first major content update - The Summer Desert Update - for everyone! Stay tuned for more information on that!
In any case, we hope you give this new major update a try! In any case, you can read the full patch notes below (grab a coffee or two, maybe - it's a lot)!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
New Stats System
Complete rework of all traveler stats and items. Combat stats are now split into two seperate categories: melee and ranged while several new stats have also been added/changed.
Melee and Ranged Stats
- Attack Speed
- Damage
- Range
- Knockback
- Stun
Other Stats
- HP
- HP Regen
- Movement Speed
- Accuracy
- Luck
Changes and updates derived from stat changes.
- Updated shotgun spread to a cone based calculation and split into 20 shell fragments instead of 5. Shotguns have a guaranteed pellet at the reticle center.
- Updated stats in item boxes
- Updated stats in the class selection screen
- Updated stats throughout the primary UI
- Updated stats for the "Q" menu
- Updated stats in tab menu
- Added a middle section between item boxes for item swaps that shows the changes in your stats (50% alpha no change, green for increase and red for decrease)
- Updated Shop Item Icons
- Updated stats in shops
- Added tooltips for stat icons
- Updated enemy scaling to be dependent on new stats
- Updated stats in class selection
- Updated accuracy for hitscan weapons
- Added new stat icons including HP regen, accuracy, luck and more
The Luck Stat
Among the new stats added is a new luck stat. Luck influence most chance-based rolls in the game and is also factored into several calculations throughout Holomento.
- Implemented luck stat into item rolls and crit chances
- Cassandra the fortune teller now changes your luck stat temporarily by a random amount (-3, -2, -1, 0, +1, +2, +3). Price per reading reduced to $100.
Combat Overhaul
- Added control for rotation while player is melee attacking
- When snapping to enemies, the player can now influence which enemy to snap to based on control rotation and active input.
- Added a new combo indicator to make attack combo timing more obvious
- When not attacking with a melee attack or in active combat, the combo indicator slowly fades out
- Non perfect combo inputs now do reduced damage
- Updated spear/poleaxe melee combo animations
- Updated spear/poleaxe ranged attack animation
- Updated spear/poleaxe weapon visuals
- Fixed melee snapping distance and changed it to be based on individual attack animations
- Traveler shields now passively reflect projectiles
- Separated melee and ranged attack speed
- Updated melee combo visuals
- Added Melee Attack Range. This stat influences the hitbox with which a traveler will damage enemies.
- Added melee and ranged stun system. Upon getting hit, enemies will briefly become stunned based on the relevant player stats.
- Added melee and ranged knockback system. Upon getting hit, enemies will get knocked back based on relevant player stats.
- Updated enemy poleaxe and spear attacks
- Added dart projectiles (used with Magic Rifles)
- Updated Malurian Sigil beam visuals
New Weapons and Accessories
- Added longrifles (L1-5) with aim zooming
- Added Magic Rifles (L1-5) with new dart projectile type
- Added the Daikatana Weapon line (Levels 1-5)
- Added the Spear and Shield Weapon line (Levels 1-5)
- Added the "King of Greed" - a greatsword that scales all damage with wealth in the traveler's pocket (investments and savings don't count).
- Added Artimus' Lucky Charm which increases your luck stat
- Added the Lightning Charm which gives the "ZAP!" passive
- Added the "ZAP!" passive that arcs lightning to nearby enemies when they take damage from the player
- Updated visuals for Levels 3-5 of the Malurian Weapon line
- Updated weapon pickups to make them more visible (added rotation and offsets based on weapon size to prevent ground clipping)
New Aiming Reticles and Animations
- Spread-based Shotgun Reticle
- Zoomable Rifle Reticle
- Magic Reticle with projectile drop indicators
- Blade Reticles
- Malur Sigil Reticle
- Firework Launcher Reticle
- Pistol Reticle
Audio Updates
- Updated melee hand-2-hand with more noticeable/punchy sfx when hitting enemies
- Updated swinging axe SFX
- Added ambient sounds to sewer dungeon
- Added SFX to Rat King death animation
- Added SFX for collecting items
- Added ambient SFX for waterwheel
- Added ambient SFX to campfires
Other Additions
- Updated the shop upgrade menu to make requirements more clear and improve upgrade readability.
- The shop upgrade menu now accounts for resources and money in the travelers inventory as well as the bank and the town stockpile
- Added accessibility option to change crosshairs size
- Improved hitscan weapon projectile travel VFX
- Added impact effect when hitscan projectiles hit the environment
- Added unique hitscan VFX colors based on element
- Added unique impact colors based on element for all hits except crits
- Added flying rock particles on Turrets when they're exploding
- Replaced the "explosion" effect from knight mini-bosses and wardens with rock smash effect from giant skeletons
- Added an animation for chests spawning in dungeon rooms
- Reduced gunslinger damage falloff
- Added a 1s delay from spawn in before some enemies start moving
- Added enemy health and damage scaling based off of difficulty
- Increased slime damage
- Increased skeleton bow damage
- Increased spear skeleton damage
- Updated the "Homing" passive to lock-on to whatever enemy the traveler is aiming at before attempting to lock-on to the nearest enemy
- Added slight tracking to all giant skeleton attacks (~1 second during wind-up)
- Gave Giant Skeletons a ranged attack option (a floating skull homing projectile that flies towards you)
- Rat enemies now only move once fully spawned in (1.25s delay from spawn)
- Travelers now start with 3 potions (varies by class)
- Changed the default selected potion to a health potion
- Reduced experience received for defeating enemies to 25% of it's previous amount (minimum +1 xp gained)
- Fixed a bug where players could get softlocked in dungeon rooms that contained only enemies
- Fixed the inconsistency of stat changes when loading a save (this bug was caused by the old stats system)
- Fixed a bug where Giant skeletons could lose their behaviour when standing directly behind them
- Fixed a bug where enemies would lose their behaviour after strafing
- Fixed a bug where all knights would attack the player after they're dead
- Fixed a bug where cast time reset after leaving game and reloading (found for the gunslinger)
- Fixed a bug where sometimes players would become permanently slowed down
- Fixed a bug where fan the hammer accuracy wasn't properly utilized
- Fixed magic gloves timing for single input pressing (not holding)
- Fixed a bug where element material reassignment wasn't reset properly (the entire weapon would become an elemental type).
- Fixed bug where enemies could get hit multiple times during the same melee attack
- Added controller support for save and exit button in options menu
- Fixed several bugs with aiming reticles where they would get stuck when pressing the aim input without holding it
- Fixed a bug where traveler money and experience weren't fully concealed during a boss fight
- Updated the watermill and moved two keys to this location
- Fixed a bug where reloading a save duplicated potions
- Fixed a bug with the Malurian Sigil beam where it would kill nearby enemies
- Fixed a bug where enemies could repeatedly die from explosions
- Fixed the orientation of the basket hilt so the hilt doesn't clip through the travelers hand
- Fixed a reticle bug where aiming out of roll wouldn't always work
- Skeleton giants attack after death: The skeleton giants stand up and cast their tiny skulls spell after they died.
- Fixed a bug where bone traps would infrequently get placed in the air.
- Lowered Sewer Dungeon Door indicators to improve visibility
- Fixed several shop upgrade menu bugs making selecting upgrades difficult
- Fixed a bug where the traveler would sometimes die when attacking on an elevator
- Fixed a bug where items would sometimes not display their names, flavor text and descriptions properly
- Fixed a bug where chests would sometimes spawn in the air in dungeons
- Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes spawn in walls in dungeons
- Fixed a bug where deflected projectiles sometimes weren't the correct type
- Fixed a bug where the cleric beam wouldn't activate magic lanterns
- Fixed a bug where the cleric beam wouldn't damage mushroom enemies
- Fixed a bug where travelers couldn't snap to mushroom enemies
- Fixed a bug where mushroom enemies wouldn't properly die/despawn
- Reduced the size of the dungeon key on the travelers back
- Fixed a bug where enemies would sometimes stand still after being attacked at range
- Fixed a bug where the guidance ring didn't have the "Homing" passive
- Fixed several bugs with mortar projectiles
- Fixed a bug where critical hit audio would sometimes play when using a Talisman
- Fixed a bug where the Lock-On target wasn't attached to enemy's chests
- Fixed a bug where dungeon shops weren't upgradeable with resources
- Fixed a bug where buying shop upgrades could result in negative resources
- Fixed a bug where attacking while on an elevator would activate it multiple times
- Fixed a bug where rats would make an attack sound after death
- Fixed a bug where the Rat King could get stuck in Phase 3 of his fight
- Fixed a bug where the Rat King would get stuck if you stood directly underneath him
- Fixed a bug where the Old Gat Key wouldn't display its name properly sometimes
- Fixed a bug where mushroom enemies would sometimes attack after death
- Improved projectile performance allowing for many more projectiles to be on-screen simultaneously with less framerate impact
