Update v.1.0.3 (NPC Roles, Wiki plans and 40% off)

Hi Travellers,

It has been a month since we revealed the recent plan. So today the post here we come to bring you the news ;) The featured update will go live in 6.16 CST along with a 40% off discount!

And below we would like to talk a bit regarding the topic you may care about:

Update content, LQA Process & Wiki Plans

3 New Roles

Since v.1.0 launch, We're seeing lots of players desire to play with not only 9 characters but more.

So...In the update we've added Husnu/Akhal Sultan/Rebiya, play as the leader of the tribe, to have untasted experience in the great desert with unique Skills, Troops and Story plots.

NEW Talent & Random Quests

New Talents, after receiving the feedback, we found that it could be timing for a talent remake in the update too. Meanwhile, we also added a few more new random quests and NPC reactions in the desert to match. New roles + New talents + New random quests equal to? A new desert journey!

Others KEYWORDS

Art polishment \ a few UI remakes \ New dungeons

Shared full update log below :)

Wiki's Worklogs

After releasing v.1.0, We realized that Sands of Salzaar should have more capacity and a basic lore base to serve more users who is new to this community. So in early May, we have our wiki plans: Basic Database and Fandom Wiki

Today we'd share with you a database in Beta as the initial moves, hope it could ease a few confusions the game probably would bring in the early stage. It will also be continually updated like LQA Work and we'd love to hear your voice too! CHECK HERE

Meanwhile, we also have our people to build up the Fandom wiki these days. So we'd also to ask the community to help with certain rewards to build our WIKI with UGC power. Lovely to see you in discord if you are interested!

Anyway, we will share the wiki page soon ;)

Progress on English translation improvements

The English localization for Sands of Salzaar has received another update focused on unifying terminology, clarification, and improved quest dialogs.

As we strive to continually polish gameplay, the rich and winding storylines of the Great Desert will see further localization improvements over the coming months. We aim to release localization improvements roughly once per month, and are more than happy to hear both your suggestions and feedback on our progress!

Translation improvements in this update include:

● More improvements to dialogues and text throughout the beginning of the main story and Spiritmancer quest lines

● Hero skills have been adjusted to ensure that skill strengths and effects are properly translated

● Improved word-order & tone inconsistency issues in NPC dialogues

● Notable terminology changes

● Tribute is now called Devotion

● Clarification on Prestige vs. Favor - the system is now unified as Favor

We appreciate your patience and hope you are excited as we are to improve the overall quality of the English translation. The next localization update will see the continued concentration on skills, specifically those utilized by troop squadrons. We aim to provide the most immersive experience possible in Sands of Salazar!

New Additions

3 New Roles Available - Husnu/Akhal Sultan/Rebiya,Play as the leader of the tribe, to have untasted experience in the great desert with unique Skills, Troops and Story Plots.

Added 3 new Explore Dungeon: Endless City, Ember Mines, Shujae Dungeon

New - NPCs such as merchants, chiefs, mayors, and mercenary leaders will change dialogue lines when playing as different roles

New - The City Lord NPC will change dialogue lines when player's in a different alliance

New - Remake part of Talents settings

New - Remake UIs, including Quest, Msg, Talent and Intelligence Interface

ADJUSTMENT

Changes - A tweak of AI Merchants mechanic, now they will be in a more reasonable way for trading and selling

Changes - Rename function is available for own forces at any time

Changes - A tweak of siege map & added new modules like ground barriers in the war

Changes - Optimized all weapons (except staff) melee attack mechanic

Changes - Now the city lord will stay at the assembly point for a day when waiting for the reinforcement, instead of a march speed reduced

Changes - The effect of Magic crystal "Wizard Armor" is linked to its own health

Changes - Some of equipment icon artwork remake.

Changes - Increases the HP of camp buildings

Changes - All buildings are now immune to knockback

Changes - AI will not declare war on the factions with more than 20 relations

Changes - Added guidance for Quest blacksmith and arena fight in Fleur

Changes - Remove the invalid potion dropped by the Frost Valley, now will be replaced as HP & MP potions

BUG FIXES

Fix an error that the trigger probability of the passive "flaming body" of the fire demon race is only 1%

Fixed a unexpected error reporting when the Ace knight NPC moves

Fixed an error that Passive Skill " Auto-immolation" the trigger rate is only 1%

Fixed a few non-response errors when talkling to NPC

Fixed a bug caused navigation lines didn't work functionally in Sandbox mode

Fixed A bug where skills Motion Device could not trigger stun

Fixed a bug where skill bloodsucker's effect was not matched with the descrption

Fixed a bug where dragonfang didn't have a bloodsuck effect

Fixed a few unmatched gender description

Fixed A bug where you can directly enter the lord's hall when you are at war after self-reliance

Fixed a bug where the dialogs didn't show up after sending gifts

Fixed a few description issues, including skill % and Stats

Thank you all!

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!