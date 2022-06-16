 Skip to content

Calmed by the Dark Leviathan update for 16 June 2022

Calmed by the Dark Leviathan - RE:Iterate

Build 8946164

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RE:Iterate, the free expansion for Calmed by the Dark Leviathan, is available now!

The expansion is a free update and the player will be able to play by selecting it in the "New Game" menu.

This is a new timeline for Calmed by the Dark and, with it, new characters, lore and story will be introduced. Different from the main story or the Purgatorium mode, RE:iterate has a more linear and narrative focused experience with a combat inspired by older Beat'em up games.

Brief story of RE:Iterate : Across the city, people are being mysteriously kidnapped and they are never seen again. Eve, the protagonist, was just looking for a job and somehow ended up discovering a strange world where she awakens her powers and learn the truth behind the kidnappings...

RE:iterate is avaliable now as a update for Calmed by the Dark Leviathan.

