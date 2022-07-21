We're Patching! KungFu Kickball v1.0.2.7

Attention Grand Masters!
Yes, that's right! We are bringing you a patch for KungFu Kickball which introduces many quality of life changes as well as some bug fixes. See the main points below:
- Alternate methods to unlock characters
- Added 'Team Select' as an option in the pause menu (offline games only)
- Previous character choices are now automatically pre-selected (offline games only)
- Added win/loss totals under user's names on the win screen of online matches
- Better messaging about match starting
- Added bells and removed music in 'Practice while you wait' mode
