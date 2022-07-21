 Skip to content

KungFu Kickball update for 21 July 2022

We're Patching! KungFu Kickball v1.0.2.7

Attention Grand Masters!

Yes, that's right! We are bringing you a patch for KungFu Kickball which introduces many quality of life changes as well as some bug fixes. See the main points below:

  • Alternate methods to unlock characters
  • Added 'Team Select' as an option in the pause menu (offline games only)
  • Previous character choices are now automatically pre-selected (offline games only)
  • Added win/loss totals under user's names on the win screen of online matches
  • Better messaging about match starting
  • Added bells and removed music in 'Practice while you wait' mode

