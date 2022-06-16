 Skip to content

Pacifish update for 16 June 2022

Casino fixes, possible UI fix

Build 8945983

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Match bet 100 will now correctly calculate the multiplier
Match will now properly choose a new random fish and gem after each round
Fixed crystals not always being awarded from slot wins
Added 1k and 10k options to token exchange
Bosses will now always drop their gem even if Dam and Sky fishing have been unlocked
UI will automatically reset on load if not in full screen

