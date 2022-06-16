Astatos v0.4.1 Update

To the Crown Mages,

This update introduces a new mechanic into Takeover Trials, our first new merchandise for Astatos, plus various bug fixes.

For the detailed changelog of changes implemented with Astaos v0.4.1, please read on below.

From the team at Studio Klondike

Announcing new Merchandise available at Pawprint Press

Go forth Crown Mages, with your Heroes and fellow summoners by your side! Our first new merchandise for Astatos is here! Two acrylic keychains sets featuring the Crown Mages, Gods, and Heroes from the game are available starting today!

Head over to our merch store at store.pawprint.press to pick them up! They ship internationally direct from the US.

Some leftover Kickstarter stock of the Astatos Seal T-Shirts and Astatos Tabletop Starter Editions (no expansions) have also been made available. (Really limited stock!)

New Features

Takeover Trial - Disparity: Disparity is gained whenever a player fails the Trial Stage. Gain enough, and you'll be able to activate a Disparity Action to help turn the tide of the Trial!

Select the Disparity bar to preview the current Disparity Action. When the action is available, select the bar again to activate it.

Currently, only the action Disparage is available for multiplayer. More Disparity Actions may be made available in the future.

Victory Condition Tooltip: When beginning the Trial, a tooltip will now appear displaying your current side, and the victory condition.

Store Update: The Pawprint Press tab has been added to the Store navigation. Here you can find various Astatos merchandise items. [Please note: You will be redirected to the Pawprint Press website to purchase items under this category.]

Changelog

Game Features

The Disparity bar has been added as a new mechanic during Takeover Trials.

A victory condition tooltip will now display at the beginning of a Trial.

The Pawprint Press category has been added to the Store.

Balance Changes

[Takeover Trial] Mukaki’s Ability has been changed. The new Ability description reads:

Players on Mukaki's side can play up to two Cards during the Trial Stage. (Passive)

(5 Cooldown) Lose one Influence, summon Makari-Hari, and swap all your Cards with your opponent.

Interface Changes

[Takeover Trial] The appearance of the Influence bar after losing a Influence point has been modified to make it easier to see how much Influence you have remaining.

Game Content

New Hero Skins have been added to the store and made available as monthly rewards.

Timaios - Coach



New entries have been added to the Astatos Manual covering the Disparity mechanic.

Trial Fixes

Player names with English characters did not appear on Hero Ability notices when playing in Traditional, or Simplified Chinese.

Spell card draw notices used in Aristotle's ability didn’t queue correctly, causing notices to be cut off rather than queued to display in sequence.

[Training Trial] A.I. opponents did not correctly discard cards as a part of Zermes' ability in Training Trials.

[Training Trial] The names of A.I. opponents did not display correctly on the Spell Card casting UI when playing in Traditional or Simplified Chinese.

[Training Trial] A.I. opponents on the opponent's team could submit cards in a Trial during Drusus' Hero Ability. Additionally, the Ability would soft-lock after the first Trial.

[Training Trial] Occasionally when adding a "Medium" A.I. opponent to a Training Trial, they would appear as “Hard”.

[Training Trial] A.I. opponents can appear to select themselves when they use targeted actions such as the Spell Card - Consecrate (Spell C).

[Training Trial] A.I opponents wouldn’t use Drusus successfully if they’re by themselves. (No human player on their side)

[Training Trial] Makari-Hari’s Takeover ability would give twice as much energy as desired when playing against a human player.

Game Fixes

Player profiles would appear as "tempName" on the lobby screen when performing a rematch with another player.

Signing out of your account via Main Menu > Profile > Manage Account would cause the game to hang on the loading screen rather than continuing to the splash screen.

When the server is unavailable, instead of displaying a message the game would freeze on some computers.

Please note that some of the above issues were fixed in a hotfix between v0.4 and v0.4.1.

Known Issues