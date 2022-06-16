 Skip to content

Endless Ski update for 16 June 2022

Ground disappear no more! And many more changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8945794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Endless Ski. Can you believe a year has passed since the last update? Below you'll see the updates I've applied. I hope you all enjoy :) Thank you for playing! ːhappy_yetiː

Bugs Fixed:

  • The ground won't disappear when you are skiing on it
  • Mouse controls for the top-down camera are now inverted to match the camera switch
  • Pause buttons on the keyboard now work as expected

Graphical Improvements:

  • Snow accurately falls and blows in the wind. Be careful, the storm gets progressively heavier over time
  • Ski trails have more hardness and show up more distinctly.
