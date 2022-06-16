Ground disappear no more! And many more changes

Thank you for playing Endless Ski. Can you believe a year has passed since the last update? Below you'll see the updates I've applied. I hope you all enjoy :) Thank you for playing! ːhappy_yetiː

Bugs Fixed:

The ground won't disappear when you are skiing on it

Mouse controls for the top-down camera are now inverted to match the camera switch

Pause buttons on the keyboard now work as expected

Graphical Improvements: