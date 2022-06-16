Full Version Preview is here!

This version marks the end of a significant period in Realms of Magic’s development. You will finally have the opportunity to see everything the Old Kingdom offers! We’ve implemented some final pieces of content and features and solved most of the balancing issues. However, it doesn’t mean the work is all finished! We hope that with your generous feedback, we can still add some additional fixes in time for the game’s official departure from the Early Access on July 20th!

Intro & Outro



One of our main goals was to up the ante in terms of the game’s narrative. The Old Kingdom has many stories to tell, and we wanted to create a more epic, cinematic feeling for two of the most significant points of this grand storyline - the beginning and the ending.

You can check out the intro above. And if you want to see the outro… you’ll have to finish the game!

New title screen

This update is also a perfect opportunity to improve the game’s aesthetic from the very first screen after launching Realms of Magic. The new title screen is more slick and stylish than its previous iteration. Apart from the fresh background, you can also listen to the brand new track prepared by our fantastic composer - Davi Vasc.

New loading screens

The devil is in the details. That’s why we also wanted to introduce new loading screens to improve the game’s atmosphere even during the short loading times.

Rebalanced Professions

We’ve implemented a brand-new experience curve for the game’s Professions. We believe it will create a better feeling of progression and make exploring various Professions more fun.

Level Up Bonus Experience

At long last, we have restored Bonus Experience from Profession Level Ups, making sandbox activities and skilling Professions much more rewarding.

Rebalanced Recipes

We’ve decided to rebalance all of the crafting recipes in order to, once again, create a better feeling of progression and avoid any issues with overpowering or underpowering the player’s character. We’ve changed over 1300 crafting recipes!

New Crafting Tilesets





Take a look at these new tilesets that will vastly expand your crafting arsenal! Time for some serious redecoration!

Loot Rebalance

Going through every single in-game container wasn’t an easy task. However, it was necessary in order to ensure that the loot distribution is properly balanced… and we wanted to avoid another incident of finding some late-game loot in one of the game’s first areas!

Rebalanced Item Stats

Like going through in-game containers - rebalancing over 3000 items is no easy task. And yet, we can proudly say that we were able to adjust the stats of available in-game items and create a smoother difficulty curve.

New Armor Sets

Oh, look! Is that #fashionrealms on the horizon?! Yes, yes, it is. Currently, the number of obtainable armors has reached the level of 120 sets. It might not be OVER 9000 (one day… one day), but we’re still thrilled with the results.

Rebalanced Combat Talents

We couldn’t forget about combat, could we? As with every significant aspect of the game at this point - you can expect a significant rebalance of crucial values. Moreover, we’ve also decided to improve talent tooltips to convey better what these abilities do.

Rebalanced Enemies

The combat rebalance includes not only your abilities or gear… but also the enemies you’ll be facing. They will be better accustomed to your character’s level at any point in the game. However, they will still be rather deadly, so do watch out.

New Difficulty Settings

As you might’ve noticed - this update is mainly about various rebalances. However, we also want you to be able to tailor your own Realms of Magic experience as much as possible. That’s why we’ve decided to include new difficulty settings. There are the usual “easy, medium, and hard” options along with a special “custom” setting for you to have fun with!

We recommend the Normal setting for new players, as it provides a fair amount of challenge. For Realms of Magic veterans looking for a challenge, we recommend the Hard difficulty, as it’s actually quite hard.

What's next?

Now is a perfect moment if you have been waiting to jump back into the Realms of Magic. While we will still be doing minor balancing and polishing over the next month, we won’t be working on any major overhauls for a while.

We hope to hear from you about the state of the game’s balance and which elements should be buffed or nerfed. We are also looking for ideas for minor changes that would positively impact the player’s experience.

The Official Launch of 1.0 will include one new secret feature related to the Trading profession, which will receive a significant update in that version.

See you soon,

Polished Games Team**