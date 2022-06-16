 Skip to content

Fray Fight update for 16 June 2022

Magic Missile Evolution and Performance improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Today we're launching another update with some performance improvements and a new upgraded version for Magic Missile!

Here's a full list of the changes

  • New Magic Missile upgrade at 5 stacks that makes it go further, faster, and fragment on impact.
  • Made significant performance improvements. Lightning/Thor's hammer builds should be able to perform much better
  • Added an FPS slider to the settings.
  • Added a soul fairy that spawns occasionally.
  • Added Turkish and Traditional Chinese translations

Also here is a code for 100 souls you can redeem by going to upgrades and clicking redeem code.

FFB73AB4ADE100S

