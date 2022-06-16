Magic Missile Evolution and Performance improvements

Hey everyone!
Today we're launching another update with some performance improvements and a new upgraded version for Magic Missile!
Here's a full list of the changes
- New Magic Missile upgrade at 5 stacks that makes it go further, faster, and fragment on impact.
- Made significant performance improvements. Lightning/Thor's hammer builds should be able to perform much better
- Added an FPS slider to the settings.
- Added a soul fairy that spawns occasionally.
- Added Turkish and Traditional Chinese translations
Also here is a code for 100 souls you can redeem by going to upgrades and clicking redeem code.
FFB73AB4ADE100S
Changed files in this update