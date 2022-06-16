Magic Missile Evolution and Performance improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8945591 · Last edited 16 June 2022 – 01:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Today we're launching another update with some performance improvements and a new upgraded version for Magic Missile!

Here's a full list of the changes

New Magic Missile upgrade at 5 stacks that makes it go further, faster, and fragment on impact.

Made significant performance improvements. Lightning/Thor's hammer builds should be able to perform much better

Added an FPS slider to the settings.

Added a soul fairy that spawns occasionally.

Added Turkish and Traditional Chinese translations

Also here is a code for 100 souls you can redeem by going to upgrades and clicking redeem code.

FFB73AB4ADE100S